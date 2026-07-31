The Bombay High Court has actually limited media organisations and online platforms from describing Aashirwad, the renowned cottage when owned by late super star Rajesh Khanna, as “haunted” “cursed” or “unlucky”The interim order followed business person Shashi Shetty, the existing owner of the residential or commercial property, argued that such descriptions were defamatory and impacted his right to live quietly.

Bombay High Court limits media from calling Rajesh Khanna’s previous cottage Aashirwad “haunted, cursed”

Justice Arif S Doctor passed the ad-interim order on July 24, observing that the accusations made versus the home were, initially look, defamatory and infringed upon the complainant’s essential right to cope with self-respect.

The case was submitted by business owner Shashi Shetty, who now owns the home where Aashirwad when stood. The initial cottage was destroyed almost a years earlier, Shetty kept the name Aashirwad after building a brand-new four-storey household home on the very same plot.

According to court procedures, Shetty approached the High Court after stumbling upon numerous report, social networks posts and online videos explaining the residential or commercial property as haunted, cursed or unfortunate.

Senior supporter Birendra Saraf, representing Shetty, notified the court that regardless of the initial cottage no longer existing, the brand-new home continued to be connected with such claims. He likewise highlighted a post released by India.com entitled 19 Real Haunted Houses in India That Will Give You A Cold Sweat, that included Aashirwad in its list.

Court Calls the Claims Prima Facie Defamatory

Giving interim relief, the High Court observed that the owner was “wholly justified” in looking for defense.

In its order, the court specified that the released product was, initially look, defamatory since it recommended that Shetty resided in a haunted and apparently cursed cottage. The court even more kept in mind that such descriptions might hinder his right to live quietly and with self-respect.

Justice Doctor likewise explained that none of the participants appeared before the court to safeguard or validate their publications. The order observed that the material appeared to produce sensationalism at the complainant’s cost with no fault on his part.

The ad-interim relief will stay in force up until the matter is heard next on August 21, 2026.

The Legacy of Aashirwad

Aashirwad stays among Bollywood’s most well-known homes due to its association with Rajesh Khanna. The famous star acquired the cottage from seasoned star Rajendra Kumar for Rs 3.5 lakh after the latter had actually obtained it in the late 1950s for Rs 65,000.

Surprisingly, the home has actually long been related to the amazing success of both stars. Rajendra Kumar made the label “Jubilee Kumar” after providing a string of effective movies while living there. Rajesh Khanna later on moved into Aashirwad and went on to end up being Hindi movie theater’s very first super star, taking pleasure in extraordinary appeal throughout the peak of his profession.

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