Masked women’ break-in effort at jewellery store with pepper spray foiled by alert owner; see what occurs next

Pepper spray has actually long been considered an efficient self-defence tool, particularly for ladies and ladies looking for security throughout emergency situations. Created to assist individuals get away hazardous circumstances, it has actually ended up being a typically brought security device. In some circumstances, the very same tool is presumably being misused as a weapon to bring out criminal activities, raising issues over its abuse.

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Tried Attack Inside Jewellery Store Caught on Camera

A stunning occurrence presumably from Patna has actually gone viral after CCTV video revealed 2 girls trying what seemed a break-in inside a jewellery store utilizing pepper spray. In the now-circulating video, the 2 ladies are seen inside the shop using masks while searching jewellery products.

As the store owner briefly leaves, among the women unexpectedly secures a pepper spray and tries to assault him. The strategy does not go as anticipated. The alert store owner rapidly averts the spray by going back and right away lunges at the lady holding the cylinder, avoiding the circumstance from intensifying.

Owner Blocks Escape and Calls for Help

After subduing the lady, the store owner hurries to the entryway and unlocks while guaranteeing neither of the 2 suspects can run away. He then raises an alarm, drawing the attention of individuals outside the store. Within minutes, spectators collect at the entryway and aid limit both ladies till additional action can be taken.

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The whole series of occasions was tape-recorded by a CCTV cam set up inside the jewellery shop.

Two ladies attempted robbing a jewellery store in Digha, Patna with pepper spray. Owner evaded it, raised alarm, neighbours captured them on area. CCTV caught the stop working pic.twitter.com/LfTXphRqBb

— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)June 13, 2026

Another Video Emerges After the Incident

A different clip associated to the event has actually likewise appeared on social networks. In the video, the woman who presumably utilized the pepper spray is seen rolling on the flooring, while the other lady stands close by in tears.

A law enforcement officer can likewise be seen standing near to them and asking the weeping woman to stop.

< blockquote data-dnt ="true" data-theme ="dark">— Ghar Ke Kalesh(@gharkekalesh)June 14, 2026

According to claims distributing online, the occurrence happened in the Digha location of Patna.

The precise origin and credibility of the video might not be individually confirmed, it has actually been shared on X by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh and has actually gone viral.

Social Network Reacts to Viral Footage

The viral clip has actually triggered prevalent conversation online, with lots of users sharing ironical and vital responses.

One user commented, “I am sure these girls used their girl victim card and blamed the shopkeeper for harassment and police first hear the girls then others!” (sic)

Another sardonically composed, “Women cannot even commit crime freely anymore. So much oppression.” (sic)

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A 3rd user commented, “No one can tell they’re robbers, looking like ordinary college going girls, can’t trust anyone these days.” (sic)

Another post read, “Girl thought pepper spray makes you invincible like a Bollywood villain. Girls forgot that local shopkeepers have 100% resistance to drama. Absolute cinematic failure,” (sic)

The event continues to sustain discussions on social networks about the supposed abuse of self-defence items and the significance of caution throughout such scenarios.