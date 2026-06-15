26-year-old custom: Unique Rath Yatra of Maa Tarini Mangala on Raja Sankranti draws fans in great deals

Numerous followers signed up with the 26th Rath Yatra of Maa Tarini Mangala in Balasore on Raja Sankranti, as the goddess’s chariot, pulled primarily by females, took a trip from Somnathpur to Kanak Durga Temple.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/15/26-year-old-tradition-unique-rath-yatra-of-maa-tarini-mangala-on-raja-sankranti-draws-devotees-in-large-numbers-2026-06-15-18-52-31.jpg" alt="26-year-old tradition: Unique Rath Yatra of Maa Tarini Mangala on Raja Sankranti draws devotees in large numbers"> Ladies followers pulling the chariot of Maa Tarini Mangala Photograph: (OTV)

Faith and commitment came together in a grand event on Monday as the special Rath Yatra of Maa Tarini Mangala was observed with spiritual fervour at Somnathpur in Remuna block of Balasore district on the event of Raja Sankranti.

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The yearly celebration, which has actually been commemorated in Balasore for the previous 26 years, saw the involvement of numerous fans from various parts of the district.

The two-day Rath Yatra started with conventional routines, consisting of the ritualistic pahandi procession and chhera pahanra carried out by the temple’s chief servitor. The divine being was then put on the chariot and handled an eight-kilometre journey to the historical Kanak Durga Temple near Kuta Pokhari in Remuna.

A distinct function of the celebration is that the chariot is mainly pulled by females followers. In the middle of chants, bhajans, kirtans, calling bells and conventional ululations, the procession moved towards its location, developing a dynamic spiritual environment throughout the area.

Fans think that pulling the chariot of Maa Tarini Mangala on Raja Sankranti assists satisfy desires and brings magnificent true blessings. The goddess remains at Kanak Durga Temple for a day before going back to her house at Somnathpur.

This year, the administering divine being was embellished in the kind of Narayani, and the chariot was called ‘Narayani Rath’ appropriately. Regional citizens state the shrine, where the goddess was as soon as worshipped under a tree before a temple was developed, has actually turned into a popular spiritual centre bring in fans throughout the year.

The centuries-old faith surrounding the divine being and the unique Rath Yatra continue to make the celebration among the most treasured cultural and spiritual customs in the Remuna area.

“When the goddess’s temple was developed in the year 2000, the divine being commanded that a chariot celebration be begun as a custom. Even then, the Odisha federal government had opposed it, stating that there is no chariot celebration for a goddess in any state, so how can it be held here? How will she take a trip?” the temple’s chief servitor informed OTV.

“But it was her command, and after that consent was approved. Because that day, the chariot has actually been keeping up her command and authorization,” the chief servitor included.

Noted By: Chandrakant Jena