2 Ajnala males apprehended for spying on Bathinda military station

The Bathinda cops and the counter-intelligence wing busted an espionage network by jailing 2 Ajnala locals implicated of keeping track of army motions for foreign handlers. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="One of the two accused arrested for transmitting footage of army movements for foreign handlers in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/15/400x225/One-of-the-two-accused-arrested-for-transmitting-f_1781518451899.jpg"alt ="One of the two accused arrested for transmitting footage of army movements for foreign handlers in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)"title ="One of the two accused arrested for transmitting footage of army movements for foreign handlers in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Among the 2 implicated apprehended for sending video footage of army motions for foreign handlers in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Superintendent of authorities, city, Narinder Singh stated on Monday that the implicated, Ashok Singh and Akashdeep Singh of Sarai town in Ajnala sub department of Amritsar district, presumably set up a solar-powered CCTV video camera on a pole along the Bathinda-Fazilka stretch of nationwide highway No. 7 to stream live video feeds to unknown people in Pakistan and Canada.

A case under the Official Secrets Act and the Prevention of Public Property Act was signed up at the Thermal police headquarters on June 9.

The operation prospered after Thermal station home officer Harjiwan Singh grew suspicious of the solar-powered cam in a separated location of the hectic highway; a subsequent check exposed the placed SIM card was signed up to Ashok, who was detained on June 10. His accomplice, Akashdeep, who assisted install the hardware, was collared on Sunday.

The security breach straight targets the Bathinda military station, among the nation’s biggest military bases and the head office of the army’s 10 Corps, or Chetak Corps.

Examination reveals the electronic camera had actually been functional considering that March, tracking both military and authorities motions.

The authorities exposed the suspects were spent for the operation and are presently locating a 3rd accomplice whose identity stays personal.

The cops decreased to call the cellular network utilized or the particular digital proof took and the specific deal quantities

Private investigators are broadening their search to Kapurthala in Punjab and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, where the 3 implicated just recently taken a trip, to figure out if comparable monitoring devices has actually been released near other tactical defence setups.