Indian Army drops colonial-era gown customizeds; generates Bandis, battlejackets under brand-new consistent code

The Indian Army has actually eliminated numerous colonial-era vestiges from its gown policies, the compulsory carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers, and using pouch belts with specific mess gowns. It has likewise dropped making use of antiquated terms such as “Royal.”

The Army is presenting the native Bandi coat as part of civil official gown in a more comprehensive effort to line up military customs with India’s sovereign identity. The modifications are elaborated in the recently provided Army Uniforms-2026 Pamphlet, which standardises gown policies throughout the force while presenting what the Army refers to as a purposeful relocation far from recurring colonial-era signs and terms.

The reasoning behind the modifications is clearly laid out in a chapter entitled “Indigenisation and Alignment with National Ethos.” The manual states, “In keeping with the nation’s sentiments and evolving sovereign identity, a number of deliberate refinements have been incorporated in this edition of Army Uniforms Pamphlet.”

Amongst the modifications is the intro of a closed-neck coat, frequently referred to as a Bandi coat, to be used over a full-sleeved t-shirt with matching official pants and closed shoes, bringing a native aspect as part of official civil clothing for officers. The handbook authorises that the Army has actually likewise eliminated the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos ‘5’ and ‘6’, made the carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers optional, and stopped using antiquated terms such as “Royal”all of which had actually stayed ingrained in military customs acquired from the colonial duration.

According to the handbook, these procedures become part of a larger evaluation of tradition practices.The file states: “These measures, reflected at appropriate places across this Pamphlet and further listed herein, include the introduction of the Bandi Jacket as part of civil formal dress, removal of the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6, the stipulation that sword carriage by Reviewing Officer is optional and discontinuation of archaic terminology such as ‘Royal’.

“In another significant modification, the handbook narrows the celebrations on which swords might be brought. Swords will now be brought just by parade leaders, contingent leaders and designated workers throughout significant ritualistic occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Army Day parades and Guards of Honour.

The policies even more define: “Reviewing Officers will not carry sword on parade.”The Army has actually explained the reforms as a balancing act in between modernisation and conservation of military customs. The manual notes: “Collectively, these refinements represent a progressive review of residual colonial-era vestiges while preserving the dignity, functionality and enduring traditions of the Indian Army.”

The push to move far from colonial-era practices is likewise shown in the foreword to the handbook. It mentions that the 2026 edition “reflects a considered step towards aligning our dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos through the progressive removal of residual colonial-era practices, accoutrements and terminology.”

Apart from the symbolic modifications, the Army has actually presented a brand-new winter season working gown including a Battle Jacket, which will slowly change the existing jersey-based winter season uniform (Dress 3A) by June 2029. The Battle Jacket has actually been reestablished as the basic winter season outerwear for all ranks, with a three-year shift duration for application. The handbook likewise sets substantial standards on individual look, military bearing and conduct in uniform.

It disallows extreme hairdos, unauthorised beards, noticeable electronic gizmos, tattoos, body piercings and cosmetic makeup while in uniform. It likewise restricts the using of uniform at political, spiritual or demonstration events, wedding events, personal celebrations and paid media looks without authorisation. Explaining the wider goal of the reforms, the concluding area of the handbook states the Army Uniforms Pamphlet 2026 represents “a deliberate and balanced progression towards standardisation, simplification and modernisation of dress regulations in keeping with the evolving ethos of the Indian Army.

“Previously this year, the Indian Army carried out a significant effort to cease colonial-era traditions by relabeling 246 roadways, structures and centers throughout its facilities. This relocation is focused on reinforcing an institutional identity rooted in India’s own history, principles and military customs, while honouring the country’s gallantry recipients, war heroes and differentiated military leaders.

According to Indian Army authorities, the workout covered 124 roadways, 77 nests, 27 structures and other military centers, and 18 various centers, consisting of parks, training locations, sports premises, gates and helipads. Authorities stated the effort likewise shows a long-lasting nationwide dedication to celebrate valour and sacrifice. Current nationwide efforts to honour the tradition of the country’s bravest consist of committed celebrations of Param Vir Chakra recipients, strengthening the midpoint of India’s heroes in public and institutional memory.

In different cantonments and military stations, the renaming of roadways, centers and nests is being carried out to honour Indian soldiers and leaders, consisting of gallantry award receivers and noteworthy military characters, authorities stated. As part of this procedure, numerous British-era roadway and area names are being changed with names that show Indian valour, sacrifice and management. In Delhi Cantonment, Kirby Place (officers’ lodging) has actually been relabelled Kenuguruse Vihar, while Mall Road has actually been relabelled Arun Khetrapal Marg.

In Ambala Cantonment, Patterson Road Quarters is now called Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave, and in Mathura Cantonment, New Horn Line has actually been relabelled Abdul Hamid Lines.Similar modifications have actually been executed in other places, with Queens Line Road in Jaipur Cantonment ending up being Sundar Singh Marg, New Birdwood Line in Bareilly Cantonment being relabelled Thimayya Colony, and Malcolm Lines in Mhow Cantonment relabelled Piru Singh Lines.

At the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Colins Block and Kingsway Block have actually been relabelled Nubra Block and Kargil Block, respectively. In Kolkata, Fort William has actually been relabelled Vijay Durg, while the sports complex in Rangapahar Military Station has actually been relabelled Laishram Jyotin Singh Sports Complex. At Zakhama Military Station, Spear Lake Marg has actually been relabelled Hangpan Dada Marg.

These names celebrate excellent nerve and service throughout several projects, together with acknowledgment of noteworthy military management, according to the Indian Army. Even previously, on February 24, 2023, the Indian Army had actually terminated a number of colonial-era practices, consisting of using horse-driven buggies at functions, ritualistic pull-out occasions throughout retirements, and pipeline bands throughout suppers.

Through this effort, the Indian Army repeats its dedication to protecting the country’s sovereignty and stability and guaranteeing that the areas where soldiers and their households live, train and serve noticeably show India’s own heroes, tradition and worths.

Released on June 14, 2026