iPhone getting too hot and battery draining pipes quickly? Know the factors and finest repairs

iPhone getting too hot and battery draining pipes quick? Know the factors and finest repairs
By
ET OnlineLast Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:40:00 PM IST
Summary
Is your iPhone getting too hot and losing battery rapidly?: Summer heat is triggering iPhones to get too hot. Users report dim screens and charging
We are experiencing an abnormally warm summertime season, and the continuous heat is taking a toll on everybody. It’s not simply individuals feeling the results, electronic gadgets are likewise having a hard time to cope. Just recently, numerous iPhone users have actually reported overheating concerns impacting their phones ‘efficiency.
What Happens When Your iPhone Overheats?
When an iPhone gets too hot, it immediately changes to a protective mode to avoid internal damage, particularly to the battery and crucial elements. Throughout this stage, users might discover numerous clear indication.
Typical Signs of Overheating
- The screen unexpectedly ends up being dim.
- Charging stops briefly, showing the alert “Charging on Hold”.
- The gadget decreases and feels less responsive.
- The video camera might lag, and the flash may quit working.
- Apps take considerably longer to introduce.
Typical Causes of iPhone Overheating
- Heavy use: Gaming, video modifying, or extended electronic camera usage puts pressure on the processor.
- Charging while utilizing: Multitasking throughout charging creates excess heat.
- Background apps: Too lots of apps running at the same time increase CPU load.
- Software application problems: Bugs or out-of-date iOS variations can trigger irregular heating.
- Poor network signals: Constantly looking for a signal drains pipes the battery and warms the phone.
How to Cool Down Your iPhone
- Transfer to a cooler location: Keep your phone far from direct sunshine or hot surface areas.
- Eliminate the case: This assists launch caught heat quicker.
- Stop charging briefly: Let the gadget cool before plugging it in once again.
- Close unused apps: Reduce processor load quickly.
- Enable Airplane Mode: This reduces background activity and network use.
Long-Term Tips to Prevent Overheating
- Keep software application upgraded: Regular updates repair bugs and enhance efficiency.
- Prevent severe environments: Don’t leave your phone in cars and trucks or under direct sun.
- Usage licensed battery chargers: Low-quality devices can trigger getting too hot.
- Limitation extensive jobs: Take breaks in between heavy use sessions.
- Handle battery health: Replace aging batteries that tend to warm up much faster.