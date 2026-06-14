Vessel with Indian team associated with event off Oman coast

Amidst increased stress in the Gulf area, the Embassy of India in Muscat on Sunday stated it has actually discovered of an event including a vessel with 14 Indian team members off the coast of Oman.

The Indian objective did not share any information about the nature of the occurrence.

Browse and Rescue is being collaborated with the Omani authorities and vessels in area of the occurrence, it stated in a post on X.

“The Mission has actually found out of an occurrence including an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, supposedly embarked with 14 Indian team,” the objective stated.

The Oman coast experienced stress recently as 3 vessels with Indian team members came under United States attack in the area. Among them eliminated 3 seafarers.

Released on June 14, 2026