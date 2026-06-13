Hong Kong – CHP examines case of influenza A (H9) infection (with picture)

CHP examines case of influenza A (H9) infection (with picture) ****************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) is today (June 12) examining a case of human infection with influenza A (H9) in partnership with pertinent departments. The client is a two-year-old kid. His condition has actually stayed moderate and he is presently in steady condition. The CHP will send out a letter to all medical professionals in Hong Kong to upgrade them on the most recent advancements relating to bird influenza A and to advise them to stay alert and report any presumed cases.

Case details

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The young boy resides in Sha Tin District. He established a fever and moderate diarrhoea on June 9. On the following day (June 10), he was given Prince of Wales Hospital and was confessed for treatment. His medical specimen evaluated favorable for the influenza A (H9) infection by the Public Health Laboratory Services Branch (PHLSB) of the CHP. The subtyping outcome is pending. His scientific medical diagnosis was unique influenza. He is presently in steady condition and has actually been confessed to a seclusion ward at Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

The CHP’s initial examination exposed that the client had no travel history throughout the incubation duration. The case has actually been categorized as an in your area obtained case. The client does not participate in school or get day care services. He is mainly taken care of by his relative and invests the majority of his time in the house or close by. His family does not keep poultry. According to info supplied by his relative, he has actually neither taken in undercooked poultry nor enter into contact with any clients. In early June, among his relative took him to Wo Che Market on 2 events. Throughout these check outs, the client remained at a fresh arrangement store in the market that offers live chickens to enjoy the poultry and touched the environments of the fresh arrangement store. The CHP carried out an examination with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) and gathered ecological samples from the store worried. The store personnel stayed asymptomatic. The client has 6 home contacts and they stay asymptomatic up until now. The CHP has actually supplied them with preventive medication and put them under medical monitoring.

The CHP is continuing to examine the source of infection of the case and is carrying out entire genome sequencing of the infection sample. The CHP will likewise report the case to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Human beings are mainly contaminated with the influenza An infection through direct contact with contaminated poultry or through indirect contact with environments polluted by their droppings. The CHP’s epidemiological examination showed that the client had actually checked out a place where live poultry was offered. It can not be dismissed that the client was contaminated through indirect contact with an infected environment at the damp market. As children have weaker body immune systems and are incapable of keeping great hand health, the CHP encouraged moms and dads to prevent taking kids to locations where live poultry is offered. Carrying poultry might infect the ground and the surrounding environment. As children are much shorter in height and simple to be in contact with the surrounding environment, they are at higher danger of entering contact with poultry droppings or infected locations.

In the previous 10 years, the WHO has actually gotten reports of an overall of over 160 cases of human infection with influenza A (H9) worldwide. To date, a lot of case of human infection with influenza A (H9) have actually provided with just moderate medical health problem. According to the WHO’s threat evaluation, the influenza A (H9) infection has actually not gotten the capability for continual human-to-human transmissions.

Federal government’s detailed follow-up actions

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Unique influenza A infection, consisting of influenza A (H9), is a notifiable contagious illness in Hong Kong. Compared to other extremely pathogenic bird influenza stress such as H5N1 and H7N9, influenza A (H9) is a low-pathogenic bird influenza stress that triggers milder health problem. Leaving out the abovementioned case, 10 cases of influenza A (H9N2) have actually been reported given that 1999, consisting of 4 in your area obtained cases and 6 imported cases. No deaths have actually been tape-recorded up until now. In action to the most recent regional case, the CHP will release a letter to all physicians in Hong Kong, advising them of the most recent circumstance of influenza A (H9), and prompting them to stay watchful and report any believed cases.

Erratic cases of human infection with bird influenza take place from time to time worldwide. The existing danger of a break out is low, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has actually regularly executed preventive procedures, consisting of an illness monitoring system, the execution of animals control steps at farms, markets and ports, in order to avoid bird influenza.

The PHLSB of the CHP consists of labs with high biosafety requirements, efficient in performing, checking for high-risk pathogens, and which likewise have enough screening and hereditary analysis abilities and centers. Hong Kong presently has adequate reserve of antiviral medications.

Preventive procedures to be taken by the public

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People are mainly contaminated with the bird influenza An infection through contact with contaminated birds, poultry or other animals (whether alive or dead), or through surface areas or environments infected with saliva, mucous and animal faeces (such as damp markets and live poultry markets). The infection has really low transmissibility amongst human beings. Individuals who have close contact with live poultry are more vulnerable to contracting bird influenza. The senior, kids and individuals with persistent health problems have a greater threat of establishing issues such as bronchitis and pneumonia, if contaminated. Members of the general public ought to stay watchful and take the following steps to avoid bird influenza:

Prevent contact with poultry, birds or their droppings. If contact has actually been made, completely clean hands with soap and water;

Poultry and eggs must be completely prepared before consuming;

Carry out hand health at all times, specifically before touching the mouth, nose or eyes; after contact with animals or their living environments; after touching public setups such as hand rails or doorknobs; or when hands are polluted with breathing secretions, such as after coughing or sneezing;

Cover the mouth and nose with tissue paper when sneezing or coughing. Dispose of stained tissues into a lidded rubbish bin, then clean hands completely;

When having breathing signs, use a surgical mask, do not go to work or school, prevent congested locations and look for medical recommendations without delay;

Prevent crowded public locations or locations with badly aerated; high-risk people might think about placing on a surgical mask when remaining in such locations; and

Visitors going back to Hong Kong from locations impacted by bird influenza break outs ought to seek advice from medical professionals without delay if they have flu-like signs, and notify the physician of the current travel history and use a surgical mask to assist avoid dispersing of the illness.

The general public might check out the CHP’s web pages for additional information: Avian Influenza Webpage, Avian Influenza Report, Avian influenza stats and impacted locations worldwide, Facebook page and Youtube channel.