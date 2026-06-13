East Rutherford (USA): Alisson Becker feels for Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian anticipated to bring Brazil a record 6th World Cup title.

“His position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country,” the Selecao’s leading goalkeeper stated.

Brazil is unbeaten in 20 World Cup openers considering that 1934, winning 17 entering into Saturday night’s match versus African champ Morocco.

Check out: Will Neymar play in Brazil’s opener versus Morocco?

Having actually dominated the world with Pele, samba soccer and canary yellow jerseys, Brazil was as soon as the country others replicated.

No more. Brazil hasn’t won the title because 2002 and has actually moved past the quarterfinals simply as soon as considering that, an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 semis on home soil in Belo Horizonte.

“We’re here to try to change history, try to put Brazil back to where it never should have left, which is at the top,” striker Vinicius Junior stated Friday through an interpreter. “We are at the same level as the other major teams.”

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Morocco ended up being the very first African country to reach the World Cup semis, losing 2-0 to France 4 years back. The Atlas Lions won their continent’s title controversially in January – they lost 1-0 to Senegal however were granted a 3-0 surrender triumph since the Lions of Teranga left the field for 15 minutes throughout interruption time in demonstration of a penalty shot granted to their challenger.

Brazil is ranked 6th on the planet and Morocco seventh.

“In modern football, there is no – how we say? – small-time team,” Ancelotti stated through an interpreter. “They are definitely up to the task.”

In their one World Cup conference, Brazil won 3-0 in the 1998 group phase behind objectives from Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto.

“We all respect Brazil. Some people say it’s not the Brazil of before. Well, it’s still Brazil,” Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi stated through an interpreter. “They’re passionate. They love football. They have great qualities. They really want to win this World Cup.”

En path to the title throughout the 1994 World Cup in U.S., Brazil ended up being popular for the baby-rocking objective event by Bebeto, signed up with by colleagues Romario and Mazinho.

Ancelotti would not mind more bounding.

“It’s not banned to dance in the new regulations of FIFA. This is not forbidden,” he stated. “They want to optimize the time of play, but you can still celebrate and dance.”

Brazil deals with terrific expectations back homeBrazilian fans do not prepare for a title. Some anticipate one and others require it.

“We have a possibility to compete to win,” Ancelotti stated, changing to English. “We have a good feeling.”

Ancelotti, the very first non-Brazilian to coach the group at a World Cup, took control of in May 2025 from Dorival Junior. He has win a record 5 Champions League titles leading a/c Milan and Real Madrid, and he is the only coach to win champions in all 5 significant European leagues.

“I respect him very much. I’ve read all his books,” Hakimi stated playfully. “Maybe I’ll have an advantage over him. I know all his secrets.”

Heat anticipated in New York areaA temperature level of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) is anticipated for kickoff at MetLife Stadium, website of the last on July 19.

“We are used to the heat. We’re Africans,” Hakimi stated.

Morocco and Brazil captains are buddies – however not for the next 5 weeksHakimi and Brazil captain Marquinhos are Paris Saint-Germain colleagues and on May 30 they assisted their club win a 2nd straight Champions League title.

Hakimi stated he took 2 day of rests before beginning World Cup preparations.

“When we play together at PSG we have a good laugh and we said on the (World Cup) pitch we’re not teammates,” Hakimi stated. “We will talk, of course, but we each want to win and may the best win.”

Neymar is still sidelined with a calf injuryPicked for his 4th World Cup at age 34, Neymar is still recuperating from a torn right calf and Ancelotti stated the country’s profession leader with 79 objectives will not be all set to play Saturday.

“We hope that he can be back in full training next week,” Ancelotti stated. “When we called up Neymar we didn’t only call him up for his footballing qualities, which are undoubted, but also for his experience, because he can be an example for the young players that we have in the squad.”

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