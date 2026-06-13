Kids Never Compromise discovers its cast after 150 auditions

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13 Jun 2026, 2:47 am
The journey of Young Boys Never Compromise started long before the electronic cameras rolled. Director Harish Jalagere and his group auditioned near 150 candidates before settling a cast of more than twenty beginners, a number of whom originated from Karnataka’s growing YouTube short-film community. That look for fresh faces has actually turned into one of the crucial stories behind the movie.
Making his directorial launching after producing Simply Madveli and Rajannana MagaHarish has actually developed the movie around a mainly brand-new ensemble that consists of Samrat, Nakshatra, Suprith Kati, Seetharam, Mandya Siddu, Rajeev Reddy, Umesh Kinnal, Gajendra, Hemanth Gowda and Rajaraja Chola.