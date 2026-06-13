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Business Kids Never Compromise discovers its cast after 150 auditions By Editor - 83

Upgraded on : 13 Jun 2026, 2:47 am The journey of Young Boys Never Compromise started long before the electronic cameras rolled. Director Harish Jalagere and his group auditioned near 150 candidates before settling a cast of more than twenty beginners, a number of whom originated from Karnataka’s growing YouTube short-film community. That look for fresh faces has actually turned into one of the crucial stories behind the movie. Making his directorial launching after producing Simply Madveli and Rajannana MagaHarish has actually developed the movie around a mainly brand-new ensemble that consists of Samrat, Nakshatra, Suprith Kati, Seetharam, Mandya Siddu, Rajeev Reddy, Umesh Kinnal, Gajendra, Hemanth Gowda and Rajaraja Chola.

Set versus a horror-comedy background, the story follows a group of young boys whose carefree experiences take an unforeseen turn when a ghost enters their lives. Along with the laughs and supernatural components, the movie likewise brings a message.

While the cast presents a number of fresh faces, the movie’s very first marketing push comes through music. The just recently launched’Young boys Anthemsung by Karnataka rap star Chandan Shetty, catches the movie’s younger spirit and carefree mindset. The energetic number has rapidly end up being the talking point of the project, using audiences a taste of the movie’s exciting world.