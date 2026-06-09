18.8 C
London
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Samsung Electronics’ chip chief states talked about next-generation foundry, HBM cooperation with...

Samsung Electronics’ chip chief states talked about next-generation foundry, HBM cooperation with Nvidia CEO

By
Correspondent
-
0
60

Summary

Samsung’s co-CEO Jun Young-hyun consulted with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Seoul to go over future semiconductor cooperation. The business are currently teaming up on self-governing driving and AI accelerator chips, and checked out long-lasting collaborations for next-generation foundry chips, consisting of HBM4E and HBM5.

< img src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/width-650,height-488,imgsize-17334,resizemode-75,msid-131586522/tech/technology/samsung-electronics-chip-chief-says-discussed-next-generation-foundry-hbm-cooperation-with-nvidia-ceo/samsung-electronics-shares-gain-on-apple-chip-deal.jpg" height ="488" alt ="Image for Samsung Electronics' chip chief says discussed next-generation foundry, HBM cooperation with Nvidia CEO" width ="650" loading ="eager" decoding ="sync">ANI

Samsung Electronics’ co-CEO and head of its chip department, Jun Young-hyun, stated on Monday he went over cooperation in next-generation foundry chips with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang throughout a conference in Seoul.

Jun stated Samsung and Nvidia are presently working together on self-governing driving chips and AI accelerator chips, and likewise gone over cooperation on future generations of semiconductor items. He included that the 2 business had comprehensive conversations on long-lasting cooperation, consisting of in high-bandwidth memory (HBM)4E and HBM5 chips.

Raise your understanding and management abilities at an expense less expensive than your day-to-day tea.

Subscribe Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here