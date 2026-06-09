Samsung Electronics’ chip chief states talked about next-generation foundry, HBM cooperation with Nvidia CEO

Samsung’s co-CEO Jun Young-hyun consulted with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Seoul to go over future semiconductor cooperation. The business are currently teaming up on self-governing driving and AI accelerator chips, and checked out long-lasting collaborations for next-generation foundry chips, consisting of HBM4E and HBM5.

Samsung Electronics’ co-CEO and head of its chip department, Jun Young-hyun, stated on Monday he went over cooperation in next-generation foundry chips with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang throughout a conference in Seoul.

Jun stated Samsung and Nvidia are presently working together on self-governing driving chips and AI accelerator chips, and likewise gone over cooperation on future generations of semiconductor items. He included that the 2 business had comprehensive conversations on long-lasting cooperation, consisting of in high-bandwidth memory (HBM)4E and HBM5 chips.