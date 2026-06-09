Toronto Maple Leafs think about Joe Pavelski after Elliotte Friedman exposes unexpected NHL training interest

Joe Pavelski (Credit: Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still speaking with prospects for their head training job after an essential offseason for the franchise. One unexpected name has actually shown up as the company look for its next head behind the bench.Previous NHL standout Joe Pavelski is anticipated to be among the prospects talked to, according to highly regarded NHL expert Elliotte Friedman. The relocation has actually stirred much intrigue around the league and included yet another story to the current NHL news.

Toronto Maple Leafs interview Joe Pavelski for NHL training

The Toronto Maple Leafs are supposedly thinking about Joe Pavelski as a head coach. Pavelski is anticipated to land an interview, regardless of having no expert head training experience, Elliotte Friedman stated on the “32 Thoughts” podcast. The report runs counter to prior expectations that Toronto would look for a more skilled bench employer.Pavelski’s credibility around the league and his management qualities make him an interesting prospect in the search procedure, Friedman stated.Joe Pavelski made a great deal of regard throughout his NHL profession, betting the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Friedman likewise offered an example of Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl: Pavelski connected to Hertl throughout a long scoring dry spell and informed him to return to essentials, The Athletic’s expert stated.

Later on, Hertl ended the dry spell, another indication of Pavelski’s capability to get in touch with gamers.Pavelski is a youth hockey coach with the Madison Capitals, so he has experience dealing with more youthful gamers. Pavelski is thought to have an authentic interest in the chance and might be amongst the next group of prospects, Friedman stated.Numerous experts have actually compared the circumstance to the Montreal Canadiens’ finalizing of Martin St. Louis. Pavelski, like St. Louis, isn’t an expert coach, however he brings some reliability from his effective NHL profession. It might signify a shift towards management and interaction abilities over conventional training résumés.