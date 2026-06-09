No upkeep for spouse as she can make, guidelines HC

The Allahabad High Court in a current judgement ruled that in circumstances where a certified better half who can making ample however still avoids doing so just to enforce a concern upon her spouse, the Courts can reject her upkeep under Section 24.

The judgment can be found in a case including a partner who is a M.D. (Gynaecologist), and her spouse, a Neurosurgeon. The couple, homeowners of Prayagraj, have 3 kids (2 children and a boy). Their identities have actually been kept by the court to secure their personal privacy.

According to her Income Tax Returns (ITRs), she had actually been making more than Rs 31 lakh per year prior to being supposedly fired from her task due to the matrimonial case. Therefore on this ground, she had actually submitted an application looking for upkeep for herself and the kids and at till the time of the court procedures, she declared to be jobless.

Check out: Marital relationship over, liability stays: HC orders partner to pay upkeep to other half regardless of his trainee status

On April 7, 2025, the Family Court at Prayagraj declined her claim for upkeep under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, while permitting upkeep of Rs 60,000 each month for their 3 kids. He adhered to the court order and has actually been frequently paying Rs 60,000 monthly towards their kids’s well-being.

She felt aggrieved that the household court declined her upkeep case and hence submitted an appeal in Allahabad High Court.

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Her legal representative argued before the high court that the court stopped working to value that currently she is not working as she was eliminated from the medical facility after filing of the case by him. Hence on this ground her legal representative competed that she is entitled to get assistance from him to make sure that she can sustain the exact same standard of life which she delighted in before the separation.

His legal representative informed the court that he has actually been consistently paying Rs 60,000 each month for their 3 kids without demur. Concerning her upkeep claim, his attorney stated that she is a qualified specific Gynecologist who might make more than him in a State like Uttar Pradesh, hence the court was right in declining her upkeep claim.

On April 21, 2026, the Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the partner.

Check out: Partner’s MBA degree or previous work with MNCs can’t stop her from requiring upkeep, guidelines HC

Allahabad High Court order and conversation

The Allahabad High Court stated that she is an experienced Gynecologist and likewise has a post academic degree in M.D. (Gynecology). The court stated that she is a Gynecologist and can making handsomely in her line of competence.

The Allahabad High Court stated: “Where a certified individual can making ample through using her know-how and still avoids doing so just to enforce a concern upon her hubby, in such a circumstance the Courts can reject upkeep under Section 24.”

The high court stated that after having actually gone through the order passed by the trial court where the application under Section 24 was turned down where the trial court had actually held that she was making handsomely based upon her ITRs which showed that she was making more than Rs 31 lakhs per year.

Order: Under the situations, Allahabad High Court stated that they believe that the impugned order can not be faulted and hence dismissed her appeal.