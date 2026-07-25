Ohh My Dogthe upcoming movie directed by Amit Rai, has actually been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A ranking, though not without conditions. The board has actually asked the makers to perform 7 adjustments before the movie can be launched in theatres.

Amit Rai directorial Ohh My Dog gets U/A certificate after CBFC orders 7 modifications

What the CBFC has actually flagged

Amongst the modifications bought, recommendations to brand names consisting of ‘Truecaller’ and ‘Dettol’ have actually been silenced, as has a cuss word utilized in the movie. A scene including a pet has actually been reduced by 2 seconds, while a picture frame of Lord Hanuman appearing in another series has actually been blurred.

The board has actually likewise directed the group to include 2 disclaimers, one dealing with kid labour, given that the style functions in the movie’s story, and another on human trafficking.

Rai calls the procedure smooth this time

Speaking With Variety India about the accreditation, Rai stated he was pleased with how things had actually gone this time around, calling the recommended cuts convenient. “I am very pleased. They have actually provided me cuts that are practical,” he stated.

The experience stands in sharp contrast to Rai’s last outing with OMG 2which went through a much more extracted accreditation procedure. That movie ultimately got an A certificate after near 85 adjustments, a call that locked out the more youthful audiences it was initially targeted at.

A story constructed around a kid and his pet

Ohh My Dog brings Amit Rai back into the director’s chair after a space, with a cast that consists of Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agrawal Sharma.

The movie likewise includes canine entertainers Oscar and Bruno, along with more than 250 pet dogs in overall, as it traces the bond in between a kid and his family pet.

Remaining real to Rai’s recognized design, the movie weaves together humour, feeling and social commentary. Ohh My Dog is set up to launch in theatres on July 31.

Check out: Amit Rai compares Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog function to Hugh Jackman’s The Sheep Detectives cameo; star blushes, “Arre chodiye … hataiye!”

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

Tags: Amit Rai, Babulal Biscope, Bulloo Kumar, CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Maahi Rai, News, Ohh My Dog, Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Thinking Hats Entertainment, Vijay Mishra

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