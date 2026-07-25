‘Shogun 2’: Rick Kumazawa trapped for the function of Gaspar in the Emmy-winning drama

Rick Kumazawa signs up with’Shogun 2′

Star Rick Kumazawa, understood for “Grey’s Anatomy”is set to include in FX’s “Shogun” in a repeating function. The star will essay the function of Gaspar in the Emmy-winning drama, according to the home entertainment news outlet Deadline.The star signs up with formerly revealed beginners, that include Asami Mizukawa, Masataka Kubota, Sho Kaneta, Takaaki Enoki, Jun Kunimura, Ren Meguro, Risei Kukihara, Ryo Sato, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi and Takashi Yamaguchi, to name a few.They will include together with the returning members, Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis, repeating their functions as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne in the series. Developed by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the series is based upon James Clavell’s book.The very first season launched in 2024 and focuses on Lord Yoshii Toranaga defending survival versus his competitors on the Council of Regents, an English pilot called John Blackthorne shipwrecked off a regional fishing town, and Toda Mariko, a Christian noblewoman serving as their translator.The next season will continue around Lord Toranaga’s increase to develop the Tokugawa Shogunate and combine power.“Shogun” went on to get 18 Emmy Awards and 4 Golden Globe Awards, setting a record for the most granted single season of tv in the history of the Emmys.