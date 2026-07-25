Manufacturer Sammy Nanwani has actually revealed that his upcoming movie, Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Storywill launch in theatres in October 2026.

Sammy Nanwani reveals October 2026 release for Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story

The movie is set throughout India’s Partition and follows a story of love, loss, and hope.

It traces the journey of individuals whose lives were altered by the occasion, while likewise highlighting the culture and heritage of the Sindhi neighborhood.

Discussing the movie, Nanwani stated the story was influenced by the experiences of his relative who endured Partition. He stated their memories of leaving their homes and beginning life once again motivated him to bring this story to the screen.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story is a homage to the strength of individuals who reconstruct their lives after Partition,” Nanwani stated. “Through this movie, we likewise wish to commemorate Sindhi culture and share its history with a broader audience,” he included.

The movie integrates love with a historic background, demonstrating how individual relationships are formed by bigger occasions. In addition to its romance, it intends to display the worths, customs, and strength of the Sindhi neighborhood.

The makers have actually verified that the movie’s advertising project will start quickly, with the first-look poster, teaser, and music anticipated to be launched in the coming weeks.

More information about the cast, team, and circulation are anticipated to be revealed at a later phase.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story is arranged to launch in theatres throughout India in October 2026.

Check out: Rajeev Khandelwal’s never-seen-before superhero appearance leaves fans curious

More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

Tags: Akaisha Vats, Amit Behl, Ankiith Arora, Chhaya Kadam, Gauravv Dhingra, Indian History, Indira Tiwari, Jai Hind Jai Sindh, Jaya Prada, Mahesh Manjrekar, News, Partition, Rahul Dev, Sammy Nanwani, Sindhi neighborhood, Upasna Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.