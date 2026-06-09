5-day BRICS conference starts in Indore

Indore: A five-day conference of BRICS member nations started on Tuesday in Indore, concentrating on problems such as food security, climate-friendly wise farming, farming trade, and farmer well-being.

As part of this conference, held under India’s BRICS chairmanship, the Agriculture Working Group will hold considerations till June 11 with authorities from member nations.

India’s Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Atish Chandra led the inaugural session of the conference.

Check out: BRICS+ farming beyond borders: Trade and strength for a food-secure world

Following the official-level conference, the BRICS farming ministers will satisfy on June 12 and 13.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation making up 11 significant emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

The five-day conference will talk about subjects such as food security, farmer well-being, nutrition, climate-friendly clever farming, helping with global farming trade, supply chains, digital farming, research study, understanding exchange, expert system (AI), and robotics, authorities stated.

Check out: India to host 13th BRICS Urbanisation Forum in New Delhi on June 11-12

A joint statement will be provided after the BRICS farming ministers reach an agreement, they stated.

The conference, occurring in Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh and India’s cleanest city, accompanies the state federal government’s statement of 2026 as the ‘Year of Farmer Welfare’.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">