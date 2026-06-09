Pandya gets all-clear for ODI return

Mullanpur: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior batter Rohit Sharma have actually been cleared by the Sports Science group of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to take part in the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Afghanistan beginning on Sunday in Dharamsala.

Both Pandya and Rohit missed out on numerous IPL matches for Mumbai Indians due to their particular concerns. While Pandya was fighting back convulsions, Rohit had a hamstring niggle. Hardik has actually been at the CoE in Bengaluru given that June 2.

“Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs,” a BCCI source informed PTI.

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“There has been no discomfort and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE,” the source included.

Previous skipper Rohit was likewise at the CoE to evaluate his hamstring niggle and he too has actually been offered the go on after an assessment.

On Monday, India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had actually stated that although he does not have an upgrade on Pandya’s physical fitness status, he thought the all-rounder was doing fine.

Pandya is a crucial cog in India’s white ball established offered the balance he provides to the side with his rate bowling and lusty hits throughout the death overs.

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The most eliminating element is that Pandya is bowling 10 overs in training session which indicates that he is prepared for the rigours of 50-over cricket.

It is, nevertheless, unclear whether Pandya will accompany the group in Chandigarh for a training session under lights or straight link in Dharamsala which was the initial strategy.

Star batter Virat Kohli is currently missing out on the series owing to a hamstring injury. Apart from Dharamsala, the rubber includes video games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and June 20 respectively.

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