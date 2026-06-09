ED summons Ex- Kerala CM’s child

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has actually summoned Veena T, child of ex-Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in a cash laundering case here today, authorities stated.

They stated she has actually been asked to depose on June 12 at the main firm’s zonal workplace here. Her declaration will be taped under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as soon as she appears, they stated.

Find out more: Court permits ED access to SFIO files in CMRL-Exalogic cash laundering case

It is comprehended that some other individuals have actually been summoned by the firm too.

The examination relates to a cash laundering case versus a Kerala-based sand mining business called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena’s now defunct business Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

The ED robbed Veena, residing in the leased home of Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, last month in addition to some other areas.

The ED probe relates to a claims that CMRL made deceitful payments worth Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of IT consultancy services.

Another business called Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), run by CMRL MD Sasidharan Kartha, likewise extended Rs 50 lakh worth of loans to Exalogic regardless of the business (Exalogic) stopping working to make prompt payments, according to the ED.

Learn more: ED to magnify PMLA probe versus CMRL, to summon Veena Vijayan

The company declares the management of CMRL (led by Kartha) and Veena produced “proceeds of crime” in this procedure.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">