15.5 C
London
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Subscribe
Home News Enlite Partners with Superb Realty to Deliver Next-Generation Building Intelligence

Enlite Partners with Superb Realty to Deliver Next-Generation Building Intelligence

By
Correspondent
-
0
78

Enlite, the company pioneering intelligent infrastructure for the built world, has entered into a strategic partnership with Superb Realty to deploy its flagship integrated intelligence solution, Know Your Building®, at Superb Altura and upcoming commercial project in Vikhroli, the developer’s landmark commercial development in Mumbai, spanning over 3 lakh square feet.

Most buildings are still operating on archaic principles: manually, reactively, and in silos. As commercial real estate grows more demanding, developers are beginning to recognise that operational intelligence is not a feature. It is the foundation.

Through this partnership, Superb Realty will integrate Enlite’s proprietary solution, Know Your Building®, across Altura, creating a real-time digital replica of the asset that unifies data, controls, and operational intelligence across every critical system. Built on Enlite’s vertically integrated intellectual property stack, the solution enables buildings to operate autonomously: detecting faults before they escalate, continuously optimising touch points across every zone, and dramatically reducing dependence on manual operations.

“The next generation of buildings will be defined not only by their architecture or amenities, but by how intelligently they perform every day. By embedding intelligence into the very fabric of the building, we are creating a foundation for better experiences, greater efficiency, and measurable outcomes throughout the asset lifecycle.” – Garima Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CTO, Enlite

“The best buildings in the next decade will not be remembered for how tall they stood. They will be remembered for how intelligently they ran. Operational intelligence has moved from a differentiator to a baseline expectation, and the industry is only beginning to act on that shift.” – Gaurav Bali, Co-Founder & CEO, Enlite

Known for redefining premium urban environments, Superb Realty has established itself as a progressive force in commercial real estate, recognized for blending architectural intelligence with its four foundational pillars: cutting-edge technology, thoughtful design, sustainable and holistic wellness infrastructure.

The partnership comes at a time when occupiers and investors are placing increasing importance on operational efficiency, sustainability, and indoor environmental quality. Intelligent buildings are no longer viewed as a differentiator, but as a critical requirement for premium commercial developments.

“We design spaces for a highly discerning, evolved clientele who expect their environment to work smartly. By anchoring Enlite’s Know Your Building® solution at the core of Superb Realty’s upcoming projects, we are moving past static building management into an era of true real-time responsiveness.” – Shilpin Tater, Managing Director, Superb Realty

The deployment at Superb Altura will establish a performance-driven framework that can be replicated across future developments within Superb Realty’s portfolio, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready real estate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

No upkeep for spouse as she can make, guidelines HC

Business 0
The Allahabad High Court in a current judgement ruled...

5-day BRICS conference starts in Indore

Business 0
Indore: A five-day conference of BRICS member nations...

Pandya gets all-clear for ODI return

Business 0
Mullanpur: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior batter...

Popular

No upkeep for spouse as she can make, guidelines HC

Business 0
The Allahabad High Court in a current judgement ruled...

5-day BRICS conference starts in Indore

Business 0
Indore: A five-day conference of BRICS member nations...

Pandya gets all-clear for ODI return

Business 0
Mullanpur: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior batter...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here