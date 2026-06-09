Enlite Partners with Superb Realty to Deliver Next-Generation Building Intelligence

Enlite, the company pioneering intelligent infrastructure for the built world, has entered into a strategic partnership with Superb Realty to deploy its flagship integrated intelligence solution, Know Your Building®, at Superb Altura and upcoming commercial project in Vikhroli, the developer’s landmark commercial development in Mumbai, spanning over 3 lakh square feet.

Most buildings are still operating on archaic principles: manually, reactively, and in silos. As commercial real estate grows more demanding, developers are beginning to recognise that operational intelligence is not a feature. It is the foundation.

Through this partnership, Superb Realty will integrate Enlite’s proprietary solution, Know Your Building®, across Altura, creating a real-time digital replica of the asset that unifies data, controls, and operational intelligence across every critical system. Built on Enlite’s vertically integrated intellectual property stack, the solution enables buildings to operate autonomously: detecting faults before they escalate, continuously optimising touch points across every zone, and dramatically reducing dependence on manual operations.

“The next generation of buildings will be defined not only by their architecture or amenities, but by how intelligently they perform every day. By embedding intelligence into the very fabric of the building, we are creating a foundation for better experiences, greater efficiency, and measurable outcomes throughout the asset lifecycle.” – Garima Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CTO, Enlite

“The best buildings in the next decade will not be remembered for how tall they stood. They will be remembered for how intelligently they ran. Operational intelligence has moved from a differentiator to a baseline expectation, and the industry is only beginning to act on that shift.” – Gaurav Bali, Co-Founder & CEO, Enlite

Known for redefining premium urban environments, Superb Realty has established itself as a progressive force in commercial real estate, recognized for blending architectural intelligence with its four foundational pillars: cutting-edge technology, thoughtful design, sustainable and holistic wellness infrastructure.

The partnership comes at a time when occupiers and investors are placing increasing importance on operational efficiency, sustainability, and indoor environmental quality. Intelligent buildings are no longer viewed as a differentiator, but as a critical requirement for premium commercial developments.

“We design spaces for a highly discerning, evolved clientele who expect their environment to work smartly. By anchoring Enlite’s Know Your Building® solution at the core of Superb Realty’s upcoming projects, we are moving past static building management into an era of true real-time responsiveness.” – Shilpin Tater, Managing Director, Superb Realty

The deployment at Superb Altura will establish a performance-driven framework that can be replicated across future developments within Superb Realty’s portfolio, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready real estate.