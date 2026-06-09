2026 Tata Tiago: Variant-wise functions with rate described

Tata Motors just recently introduced the brand-new 2026 Tata Tiago in the Indian market. The upgraded design includes a greatly upgraded outside, a brand-new interior, extra functions, improved security, and far more.

This upgrade represents the hatchback’s 2nd significant overhaul given that its launch in India over a years back. The design continues to take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It continues to be used with a single 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, NA gas engine with 86 hp power. In CNG guise the very same engine produces 75.5 hp. Both are provided with a 5-speed handbook or an AMT transmission.The 2026 Tata Tiago is offered in 6 versions – Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+ – with purchasers able to select from gas and CNG powertrains, together with handbook and AMT transmission choices depending upon the variation.

Costs begin at Rs 4.69 lakh for the Smart petrol-manual and increase to Rs 8.55 lakh for the Creative CNG-AMT. The Pure trim is priced in between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.05 lakh, while the Pure+ varies from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh.

The Pure+ A is readily available from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh, and the Creative version is priced in between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh. At the top of the fuel variety, the Creative+ is used at Rs 7.29 lakh for the handbook and Rs 7.85 lakh for the AMT.

All costs are ex-showroom. In this post, let’s have a look at variant-wise functions.SmartThe entry-level Smart variation, priced in between Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 5.79 lakh, comes geared up with 6 air bags, a part-digital instrument cluster, LED tail-lamps, material seat upholstery, rear parking sensing units, tilt-adjustable steering, manual environment control, 13-inch steel wheels, ISOFIX child-seat installs, three-point seat belts with tips for all residents, ABS with EBD, and a 12V power outlet.PureThe Pure variation, priced in between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.05 lakh, includes Bluetooth connection for the semi-digital instrument cluster, 14-inch steel wheels with covers, a height-adjustable chauffeur’s seat, rear defogger, steering-mounted controls, a rotary equipment selector and paddle shifters (AMT just), power windows for both rows, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated indications, main locking with a flip secret, a day/night IRVM, a two-speaker audio system, follow-me-home headlamps, front USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, and an external antenna over the Smart version.Pure Plus The Pure+alternative, priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh, constructs on the Pure trim by including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview cam, cruise control, electronic stability program (ESP ), traction control, hill-hold control, a four-speaker audio system, a 65W front USB Type-C charging port, a shark-fin antenna, tire pressure tracking system (TPMS), speed-sensing door locks and a vanity mirror for the front guest.Pure Plus AThe Pure +An alternative, priced in between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 8.05 lakh, includes linked LED tail-lamps, a front centre armrest with storage, rear air conditioning vents, automated environment control, keyless entry, automated headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper and washer, 14-inch styled steel wheels, and a rear parcel tray on fuel variations over the Pure+ trim.CreativeThe Creative variation, priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh, constructs on the Pure+A trim by including a 360-degree cam, blind-spot display, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels on gas versions, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glove box, one-touch down function for the motorist’s window and rear seatback pockets.Creative PlusThe Creative + alternative, priced in between Rs 7.29 lakh and Rs 7.85 lakh, includes a cordless charging pad, linked vehicle innovation, LED fog lights, a 65W rear USB Type-C charging port and a dual-tone outside surface with a black roofing system over the Creative trim.