Bharat Petroleum to shut unrefined system at Mumbai refinery in November

Summary Bharat Petroleum Corporation will carry out upkeep at its Mumbai refinery in November. A 120,000 barrel each day unrefined system and other secondary systems will be closed down. This upkeep was at first prepared for April. Indian refiners have actually been postponing such shutdowns to satisfy regional fuel need. The shutdown is anticipated to last 3 to 4 weeks.

< img height =["225" width="300" alt="FILE PHOTO: A worker rides a bicycle at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. refinery in Mumbai" src="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-131586570,width-300,height-225,imgsize-227286,resizemode-75/file-photo-a-worker-rides-a-bicycle-at-bharat-petroleum-corporation-ltd-refinery-in-mumbai.jpg"> Reuters SUBMIT PHOTO: An employee trips a bike at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. refinery in Mumbai April 24, 2008.

India’s Bharat Petroleum Corporation will shut a 120,000 barrel each day unrefined system and some secondary systems at its Mumbai refinery for upkeep in November, a market source stated on Monday.

The state-run refiner at first prepared to shut the systems at the 200,000-bpd Mumbai refinery in western India in April, a business representative stated in an e-mail reaction.

Previously, a market source had actually stated that the 3 to 4 week upkeep shutdown of systems would occur in September-October.

Indian refiners have actually postponed their refinery upkeep prepares to fulfill regional fuel need, a federal government authorities stated formerly.

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