West Bengal govt to be ‘prepared’ to handle resistance to land acquisition policy: FM Dasgupta

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, centre, being welcomed by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President Priti A Sureka, right, throughout a felicitation and unique session on ‘Improved potential customers of Bengal’s Economy’, in Kolkata|Picture Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

The West Bengal federal government would be”prepared “to handle political resistance to its policy of getting land for markets and facilities jobs to draw in financial investments in the State, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta stated on Friday.

Speaking at an occasion arranged by market body MCCI, Dasgupta stated the land banks which exist in the State are not going to suffice to be able to please all the various kinds of needs the federal government has actually currently got.

“We will obtain land. We’ve taken that choice. We will obtain arrive at behalf of market, on behalf of facilities jobs. That is a policy which will fulfill a particular kind of political resistance, and we ought to be gotten ready for that. These are really difficult choices,” Dasgupta pointed out.

The financing minister stated the federal government will need to obtain land and rearrange it for efficient functions.

Dasgupta’s remarks presumed significance as land acquisition for commercial and facilities jobs has actually frequently dealt with stiff resistance in West Bengal. Tata Motors needed to transfer its plant to produce Nano from Singur to Gujarat’s Sanand in 2008, following a strong anti-land acquistion demonstration.

Unlike the previous Trinamool Congress federal government, which kept that personal business need to straight work out and get land as it would not support acquisition for personal tasks, today BJP federal government has stated it will obtain land and hand it over to financiers.

“What we desire you to provide individuals is an indicator, and the indicator is that for the very first time in an extremely long duration, we in fact have a federal government which is unquestionably pro-business. There is no obscurity of that. Our company believe that without service, without entrepreneurship, this state can not make it through,” Dasgupta stated.

The financing minister stated the State requires to go strongly to get particular kinds of markets whose innovation can have a “multiplier impact”. Bengal can play a proactive function as far as welcoming particular kinds of markets, especially those which are Deep-tech.

Describing the State’s financial resources, Dasgupta stated it continued to deal with a heavy financial obligation concern, however the federal government had actually “bet by banking on development” in the Budget.The federal government favoured a moderate tax routine with higher compliance as being more useful for earnings collection, he included.

Released on July 24, 2026