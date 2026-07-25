Supreme Court to hear plea on cops action versus trainees on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday accepted hear on July 27 a plea declaring authorities excesses versus trainees opposing at Jantar Mantar. The matter was discussed before a three-member bench headed by CJI Surya Kant.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, senior supporter Gopal Sankaranarayanan sent that a petition had actually been submitted. “There is urgency. Police excess is going against students. Something has to be done… the court is standing in between,” the senior attorney sent. Promoting the bench, CJI Kant stated that the bench will use up the plea on Monday.

Previously in the day, CJI Kant complained what he referred to as “false reporting” by media over his current remarks made in connection with a pointing out made by a legal representative previously today about the demonstrations led by CJP in Delhi. “What I never said was thrust upon me,” CJI Kant said. Elaborating, he included that on Wednesday an attorney discussed the case. “It was only a representation and people started recklessly reporting it. I checked with registry. Not a paper was filed… only a mentioning was made before me. Till today no petition has been filed. Can an application sent to Registrar General be taken up for hearing?” CJI Kant said.

In an unassociated advancement, the SC passed an interim order forbiding the unauthorised usage or blood circulation of live-streamed court procedures on social networks and other digital platforms without previous approval. The SC made it clear that the order will not impact news reporting. “This is not a gag order on the press,” the bench making up CJI Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana clarified.

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