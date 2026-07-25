Business India’s BFSI Technology Leaders to Convene at the 37th Edition BFSI IT Summit Mumbai 2026 By Editor - 83

Exito Media Concepts is set to host the 37th Edition BFSI IT Summit Mumbai 2026 on 6 August 2026 at Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai International Airport. The summit will bring together over 150 senior technology and innovation leaders from India’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector under the theme “The BFSI Renaissance: Intelligence, Integrity & Innovation,” creating a strategic platform for industry leaders to explore the technologies redefining the future of financial services.

India’s BFSI sector is witnessing an unprecedented digital transformation. With digital payments accounting for 99.8% of retail transaction volumes, the country’s digital payments market projected to reach $10 trillion by 2026, and rapid growth across fintech, digital lending, and AI-driven financial services, technology has become the backbone of India’s financial ecosystem. As institutions navigate evolving customer expectations, increasing regulatory scrutiny, cybersecurity threats, and the rise of artificial intelligence, technology leaders are tasked with building resilient, secure, and future-ready financial infrastructures.

The summit comes at a pivotal time when financial institutions are accelerating investments in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, API-first ecosystems, and intelligent automation to remain competitive while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations from the RBI, IRDAI, and SEBI. As innovation continues to reshape banking, insurance, capital markets, and fintech, the need for collaboration, practical insights, and scalable technology strategies has never been greater.

India’s BFSI industry is entering a defining era where innovation must go hand in hand with resilience, trust, and regulatory excellence. The 37th Edition BFSI IT Summit provides a platform where the country’s leading technology executives can exchange ideas, learn from real-world transformation journeys, and collaborate on building the next generation of intelligent financial services.

Event Overview

The 37th Edition BFSI IT Summit is a by-invitation-only, in-person event designed exclusively for senior technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and innovation leaders from India’s banking, financial services, insurance, fintech, and capital markets ecosystem. The full-day conference—from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM—will feature keynote presentations, executive panel discussions, fireside chats, technology showcases, case studies, and curated networking opportunities that encourage meaningful collaboration between industry leaders and technology partners.

The event will also host the BFSI Innovation Awards, recognising organisations and leaders driving outstanding innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric excellence across the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors.

Date: 6 August 2026

Time: 09:00 AM – 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mumbai International Airport

Format: By-invitation-only, in-person

Attendance: 150+ CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, and technology decision-makers

Website: https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/

FinTech SRO Partner

The 37th Edition BFSI IT Summit Mumbai 2026 is proud to welcome the FinTech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) as the official FinTech SRO Partner. FACE is a leading industry body representing India’s digital lending ecosystem, committed to promoting responsible innovation, consumer protection, and regulatory collaboration. Through this partnership, the summit further strengthens its commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue between financial institutions, fintech innovators, policymakers, and technology leaders, driving the future of India’s digital financial services ecosystem.

Learn more about FACE at https://faceofindia.org/.

Confirmed Speakers

The summit will feature an exceptional lineup of industry leaders driving digital transformation across India’s financial ecosystem, including:

Kinjal Shah, Chief Technology Officer, Yes Securities Ltd

Giridhar Rangavajalla, Chief Information Security Officer – South Asia and India, Standard Chartered India

N Ramesh, Deputy Director General, Department of Telecommunications

Melwyn Rebeiro, Head – GRC (India), Chief Information Security Officer & Data Protection Officer, Julius Baer

Amar Kaul, Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO), Barclays

Nirajkumar Chhangani, Vice President, NSE Clearing

Lovekesh Thakur, Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Satish Kumar Uppalapati, Senior Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vaibhav Sonavane, Chief Information Security Officer, CSB Bank

Abhijit Dey, Senior Vice President – Product Lead AI and API Banking, Axis Bank

Anand Iyer, Group Chief Technology Officer, ICRA Ltd.

Ashton D’Cruz, Executive Director, NatWest Markets

Robin Bakshi, Director – Cyber Security, TIAA

Kunal Tawde, Chief Technology Officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited

Strategic Agenda: Key Discussion Themes

The summit agenda addresses the most pressing technology priorities shaping India’s BFSI landscape:

– Architecting India’s BFSI for 2030: The Technology Blueprint Every IT Leader Must Own

Exploring API-first architectures, India Stack integration, regulatory-first engineering, infrastructure resilience, and scalable digital ecosystems that will power the next decade of financial services.

– Deploying Agentic AI in BFSI: What IT Teams Need to Build, Integrate & Govern

Examining AI-ready infrastructure, governance frameworks, model explainability, compliance, integration with core banking systems, and enterprise-wide AI deployment strategies.

– AI in Production: What BFSI IT Teams Learned After Going Live

Real-world lessons from organisations that have successfully implemented AI, covering data quality, model drift, regulatory audits, operational challenges, and deployment best practices.

– Cloud Architecture & Vendor Risk in Indian BFSI

Understanding hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, data localisation, vendor concentration risks, sovereign cloud adoption, and FinOps in highly regulated environments.

– Cyber Incident Response in BFSI

Preparing technology teams to detect, contain, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks while meeting RBI, IRDAI, and SEBI compliance requirements across banking, insurance, and capital markets.

– Re-platforming the Engine While Flying the Plane

Exploring successful approaches to modernising core banking platforms, policy administration systems, and trading infrastructure without disrupting business continuity or customer experience.

About Exito Media Concepts

Exito—meaning “success”—is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. The BFSI IT Summit is part of Exito’s flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For more details, visit: https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/

Media Contact

Prakruthi Nayaka Media & PR Executive, Exito Media Concepts

Email: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.com

Phone: +91 9482440958

Website: https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/



Topic: Press release summary