Robust proof supported by information can reinforce public health policies: Karnataka health secretary

Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, dealt with individuals at the inauguration of the 5th edition of the’Bringing Evidence to Public Health Policy (EPHP)’conference, in Bengaluru on

June 8, 2026.|Image Credit: File image

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“Public health policies can end up being substantially more efficient when grounded in robust proof, while the lack or misconception of information can cause misdirected choices,” stated Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, Principal Secretary, Health & & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

He was attending to individuals at the inauguration of the 5th edition of the ‘Bringing Evidence to Public Health Policy (EPHP)’ conference arranged by Institute of Public Health Bengaluru (IPH Bengaluru), in partnership with The George Institute for Global Health (GIGH) India, and the Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM) Antwerp, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

Drawing from his experience in the Health Department, he shared examples from tuberculosis control and maternal death monitoring to show how presumptions unsupported by information can lead policymakers far from the genuine reasons for public health difficulties.

Describing an evaluation of tuberculosis death in Karnataka, he explained how frequently pointed out descriptions, such as migration and alcohol usage, were not supported by readily available program information.

He highlighted how analysis of maternal death information exposed restrictions in existing reporting systems, stressing the requirement for better-quality information, and much deeper examination of underlying causes instead of relying entirely on instant scientific results.

Mr Pandey prompted individuals to utilize the conference as a chance to produce actionable proof and useful services, keeping in mind that more powerful research-policy collaborations can assist federal governments make more educated choices and enhance public health results.

Arnab Mukherji, Professor at the Centre for Public Policy, IIM Bangalore, assessed the organization’s longstanding engagement with public law and health-related research study. He highlighted the development of brand-new efforts concentrated on health systems and public law, and highlighted the value of engaging a broad series of stakeholders, consisting of the economic sector, to enhance health results.

Dr. Ashoo Grover, Scientist-G and Head, Division of Delivery and Implementation Research, ICMR highlighted the value of execution research study in bridging the consistent space in between proof generation and policy adoption. She described ICMR’s efforts to institutionalise application research study and enhance research study communities to guarantee that clinical proof efficiently notifies health programs and policies.

The three-day conference concentrates on the style of future-focused health systems, and includes plenary sessions, panel conversations, and workshops. Almost 300 individuals, consisting of scientists, policymakers, and clinicians, are taking part in the conference. The panel conversations will check out application research study, evidence-informed policymaking, health systems enhancing, and digital health developments.