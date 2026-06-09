ED summons ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s child T. Veena for questioning in CMRL pay-off case

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The Enforcement Directorate( ED )has actually summoned T. Veena, child of previous Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking her to appear before the detectives at its zonal workplace in Kochi on June 12, 2026 for questioning in connection with the money-laundering case connected to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) pay-off case.’

Ms. Veena, the main firm has actually asked Sasidharan Kartha, chairman and handling director of CMRL, and senior authorities of the business to appear before it as part of the probe.

The ED had on May 27, 2026 robbed the homes of Mr. Vijayan in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram as part of the probe into whether his child and previous IT expert Ms. Veena’s now-defunct company Exalogic had actually gotten considerable regular monthly retainers from CMRL, a personal mining business, throughout the 2017-2021 duration presumably without rendering any concrete service.

It is for the very first time that Ms. Veena has actually been summoned by the ED for questioning. She will be informed to send the files connected to the declared IT consultancy services used by her now-defunct company to CMRL.

The ED had previously frozen 18.36 crore in 242 accounts recognized throughout the search operations kept in the pay-off case. It had actually declared that the searches held as part of the probe yielded a number of incriminating records, accounts, digital proofs, financial investments and repaired deposits in banks. Mr. Vijayan’s houses at Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram, the ED had actually held searches in the house of previous Minister and Ms. Veena’s partner P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

An unique court for the trial of Companies Act offenses in Kochi on June 8 permitted the ED to acquire copies of files gathered by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in connection with the money-laundering case connected to the CMRL pay-off case.

Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Babu V.P.M. permitted a petition submitted by the ED looking for copies of files collected by the SFIO, which had actually examined the supposed fictitious costs sent by the CMRL before the Income Tax Settlement Commission. The firm had actually supposedly looked for 134 files gathered by the SFIO throughout its probe into the links in between the CMRL and Ms. Veena’s now-defunct company.