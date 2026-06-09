U.S. team saved after helicopter decreases near Strait Of Hormuz: report

Representational file image.|Picture Credit: AFP

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A United States Army Apache helicopter gunship decreased near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday(June 8, 2026)and its 2 team members were securely saved, The New York Times reported on Monday(June 8, 2026), mentioning 2 individuals informed on the occurrence.

The pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “great,” U.S. President Donald Trump stated late on Monday (June 8, 2026).

West Asia war updates on June 9, 2026

Mr. Trump made the remarks to reporters after seeing the NBA Finals in New York while at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

It was not instantly clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or came across some other issue, the report included.

The White House, U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Central Command did not right away react to ask for remark from Reuters