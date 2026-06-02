Twelve years of dedication, a legacy of achievement

Two significant incidents occurred only days before the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year term: he received accolades from Norway’s Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and Sweden’s esteemed Royal Order of the Polar Star. Over the past 12 years, Mr. Modi has been awarded 32 international honours.

This great son of India has been consistently honoured by his homeland, in addition to receiving the highest civilian distinctions from about 20 other nations. This honour is shared by the nation’s 1.4 billion citizens as well as Mr. Modi. These are the same individuals who have steadfastly supported Mr. Modi in three straight elections. Additionally, the Prime Minister’s leadership has received support from the international community.

The fact that Mr. Modi’s Prime Ministership and his government have been in place for 12 years is a direct indication of the public’s steadfast faith in him. Even the most successful leaders struggle to gain such trust. It is considerably more challenging to keep it going and watch it get stronger every day. That is what Mr. Modi has accomplished. Beneath it all is his unwavering devotion to the country, strong belief in his philosophy, and diligent work ethic, which keeps him engaged and motivates others to strive.

Mr. Modi has set an example of what leadership should be — first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 consecutive years and now as the Prime Minister for 12 consecutive years. Remaining continuously engaged in fulfilling the aspirations of the people for a total of 25 years is by no means an easy task.

He just isn’t the type to be tired, stop, or take a break. For this reason, throughout the past 12 years, he has consistently served the country without taking a single day off. No other leader is as obligated as Mr. Modi, who promptly returned to serving the country after carrying out his mother’s last rites. Recently, he chaired a crucial marathon meeting of the Council of Ministers in New Delhi, shortly after he returned to the national capital from a demanding five-nation diplomatic tour.

A New India was emerging in 2014 as he took the oath of office as Prime Minister in the Rashtrapati Bhavan courtyard. While taking oath, Mr. Modi was aware of the people’s aspirations and wishes. Even today, after 12 years, he remains deeply connected with common citizens.

All-round development

Over these 12 years, India has achieved progress in all directions under Mr. Modi’s leadership. India’s voice has been strengthened across the world. We are witnessing the country’s all-round development. That is why the people of India have showered Mr. Modi with their blessings in the form of votes in every election.

As a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, the Shiv Sena has always supported Mr. Modi. The only exception was the period when the then party leadership deviated from the ideals of the respected Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, and adopted an unethical path. However, in June 2022, we Shiv Sainiks rejected that immorality and once again extended support to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Modi’s tremendous energy for work, his extraordinary decision-making ability, and his capacity to take precise decisions no matter how difficult the issue or adverse the circumstances are remarkable qualities. He also ensures strict implementation of those decisions.

Whether it was the historic decision to remove Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple, the law against triple talaq, the surgical strikes for national security, or Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack — he took all these bold steps and accepted complete responsibility for those decisions.

The Opposition criticises him. They have little else to do. Their tendency is not to accomplish anything themselves but to obstruct those who are trying to do something. Yet, when it comes to Mr. Modi, the Opposition cannot even think of making allegations against him. Such is the spotless nature of his tenure.

The implementation of many major decisions seemed difficult initially. However, his position has always been to think long-term and prioritise the nation’s interest. Implementing GST and turning the concept of “One Nation, One Tax” into reality was not easy. It required changing a taxation system that existed for decades. Yet Mr. Modi brought all States together and carried out this revolutionary economic reform.

Through the New National Education Policy, he initiated major changes in the education sector. The policy embraces a vision of skill-based education, priority to the mother tongue, and world-class learning opportunities. He correctly recognised that modernising education is essential for realising the dream of a developed India.

He also took important decisions for women’s empowerment. By providing greater opportunities for women in the armed forces and through initiatives such as the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, he gave new strength to women’s participation in society. He did not merely speak about introducing a women’s reservation Bill in Parliament; he took concrete action. However, due to the narrow-minded attitude of the Opposition, the Bill could not be passed.

Through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, direct financial assistance was provided to farmers. Earlier, welfare schemes often remained stuck on paper, but Mr. Modi ensured their implementation. Direct Benefit Transfer helped curb corruption. So far, benefits have been deposited directly into the accounts of millions of farmers across the country.

New strength to national security

By making major investments in border infrastructure, he gave new strength to national security. Roads, bridges, and tunnels were built in border regions that had long been neglected. Through an emphasis on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in the defence sector, he worked to make India self-reliant in arms production.

During the terrifying period of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire world was confused and struggling, Mr. Modi provided strong leadership and reassurance to the nation. He ensured food security for the poor. Free vaccination was provided. In addition, he established India as a capable alternative in the pharmaceutical sector. India supplied vaccines to many countries. This was not merely foreign policy; it was a renewed demonstration to the world of India’s humanitarian values.

He gave the nation the grand vision of a ‘Developed India’ and a ‘Self-Reliant India’. He showed the path to achieving it and laid a strong foundation for it. The country is now becoming increasingly digital. Internet connectivity has reached villages. Through the Digital India campaign, India has become one of the world’s largest digital economies.

For women, schemes such as the Prime Minister Mudra Yojana, Udyogini Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana were successfully implemented. For the youth, initiatives such as the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and Startup India were launched. A new education policy was introduced. Through PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Kisan Credit Cards, and other measures, farmers were strengthened in various ways. To improve ease of doing business, the Modi government introduced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package alongside various schemes. It also launched ambitious programs such as PM GatiShakti and the National Industrial Corridor.

India has witnessed unprecedented progress in infrastructure development. The network of roads and highways has expanded. Railway track doubling and electrification are progressing rapidly. Metro services have reached 23 cities. The number of operational airports has doubled. Vande Bharat trains have brought new speed and efficiency. Railway stations are being comprehensively redeveloped. Projects such as Atal Setu, metro projects, the Samruddhi Expressway, the Coastal Road, and the Jal Jeevan Mission became possible because of the support provided by the Prime Minister.

The world now looks at India as a safe destination for investment. Through concepts such as “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, India is becoming stronger in the manufacturing sector as well. On the global stage, India stands with greater confidence. India demonstrated leadership through forums such as the G-20. India’s voice in foreign policy has become more influential, and its international relationships have grown stronger.

Before 2014, the country was directionless. Mr. Modi provided it with the right direction. He gave the nation a stable, strong, and decisive government. He amplified the voice of India’s identity and pride. From our perspective, one of the happiest moments was Mr. Modi’s decision to grant Classical Language status to Marathi, a decision that had been pending for many years.

The issues Mr. Modi raises become subjects of discussion throughout the country, and citizens think seriously about them. A recent example is the positive response across all sections of society to his appeal for savings in the context of the current global conflicts.

Multifaceted personality

There are many facets to Mr. Modi’s personality. Among them, his emotional sensitivity and fatherly nature are particularly touching. Despite holding such a high office, he has retained his humanity and compassion, and this has been evident on many occasions.

One such incident occurred in 2019. After the setback faced by the Chandrayaan-2 mission, then ISRO chief K. Sivan became highly emotional. Mr. Modi embraced him, comforted him, and reassured him that the entire nation stood behind him.

There’s another recent incident. I was one of many leaders on the stage at a government swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata. I said “namaskar” to Mr. Modi. He asked me how I was doing right away. My chopper had veered off track due to heavy weather a few days prior. He especially enquired about it, recalling that occurrence, and asked me to travel with caution. He remembered the issue and took the time to enquire about it despite his incredibly hectic schedule. That’s what makes him so brilliant.

He has a great deal of empathy for the citizens of our nation and demonstrates such concern for everyone. For this reason, Mr. Modi is incredibly well-liked by common people. Without a doubt, the administration can accomplish even more outstanding things in the years to come under his skilful leadership.

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra