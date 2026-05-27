Telcos divided over Airtel’s 5G concern strategy

Run-through
Bharti Airtel’s brand-new concern 5G service for postpaid consumers is triggering a stir. Competitors Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are requiring regulative evaluation. Authorities are taking a look at if the strategy sticks to net neutrality guidelines. The focus is on making sure pre-paid users do not experience abject service. This advancement follows a previous restriction on comparable strategies.
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New Delhi: The telecom market stands divided over Bharti Airtel’s top priority strategy, where the nation’s second-largest telco is using top priority service to post-paid customers by utilizing the 5G network slicing innovation.
Individuals familiar with the information informed ET that while Airtel has actually restated that its concern strategy adheres to net neutrality guidelines, Vodafone Idea stated that such strategies need to be postponed till there is regulative clearness which the authorities must carry out assessment on the matter.
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Reliance Jio, while describing network slicing, stated it is a genuine workout of 5G innovation, however the launch of such items (Airtel top priority strategy) ought to be performed in concurrence with and after assessment with the telecom department. It depends on the authorities to guarantee compliance with licence conditions and net neutrality policies so that basic web gain access to service offered to typical users is not deteriorated in quality or cut in accessibility and no content-based differential charging is used, it stated, according to individuals.
The business revealed their views in submissions made following an instruction by the department of telecoms (DoT) and a parliamentary standing committee headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The submissions were not revealed by the business.
Strategy, utilizing 5G network slicing, abides by neutrality guidelines: Airtel; Vi looks for regulative clearness