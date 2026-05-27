Are food pack labels concealing the complete fact?

Summary
Food business are now including voluntary health details to some item labels. These front-of-pack statements point out sugar, salt, and fat material. This comes as customers require more openness. Health professionals state these minimal modifications are not enough. Standardized, compulsory labels are required to really suppress junk food intake. FSSAI’s long-pending policies stay unsure.
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New Delhi: After lagging on front-pack-labelling to state salt, sugar and hydrogenated fats for over 8 years and in the middle of nationwide food security regulator Food Safety & Standards Authority of India(FSSAI)’s still-pending guideline on the very same, choose packaged foods makers have actually begun making incremental modifications to minimal packs, stating info on front packs such as “sugar, salt and protein content, no preservatives or no artificial colours”
In the lack of standards by FSSAI, however, the voluntary statements being made by business are really selective, resulting in health professionals stating that unless the front labels state salt, sugar and fat material throughout all packs in a standardised way, such relocations will not assist in suppressing usage of junk foods. The advancement comes amidst increased customer awareness and social networks analysis on transparent component statements.
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PepsiCo, ITC, Nestle and iD Fresh Food are amongst those which are now showing voluntary active ingredient statements on minimal front-of-pack labels. PepsiCo has actually now started presenting packs throughout its foods’ portfolio stating “made without artificial colours and flavours” on front labels. Saakshi Verma Menon, primary marketing officer at PepsiCo India Foods, stated the relocation shows “a broader shift in how brands are communicating.” iD Fresh Food, which offers fresh breakfast batters, just recently made modifications on its front packs to state that its batters have “no added preservatives, no soda and are mildly salted.”
Voluntary statements on front of the packs require to be standardised throughout all packs: Experts