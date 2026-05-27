Japan – Fujitsu supplies core company system for real-time info management of all Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force products

Fujitsu Limited today revealed that it has actually established and started offering a core system efficient in real-time management of details management associated to the supply of parts for vessels and airplane, and the procurement and upkeep of ammo, medical materials, and food, used by roughly 45,000 workers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The system started operation in May 2026.

The intro of this system makes it possible for the JMSDF to centrally handle huge quantities of info associated to product products, enabling real-time visualization. This will help with the preparation of product procurement, upkeep, and supply, along with enhance general functional performance through need forecasting and labor-saving through information usage, and speed up decision-making. These improvements will add to reinforcing Japan’s continual fight ability.

Summary

Due to current global advancements, conversations are underway to modify Japan’s 3 crucial nationwide security files, which detail its standard foreign and security policy. The environment surrounding the JMSDF is quickly altering, and enhancing fight sustainability in emergency situations is anticipated to end up being progressively crucial. In this context, the JMSDF’s objectives are ending up being more complicated and varied each year, needing a sustainable system efficient in reacting instantly to all scenarios with minimal resources. To support the JMSDF’s objective of changing into a data-driven operation for fast and ideal decision-making, Fujitsu has actually developed and presented this core system for handling all product information.With this system, the JMSDF can centrally handle numerous product info, consisting of parts supply, ammo, medical materials, and food, held by vessels, bases, and supply depots across the country. This makes it possible for real-time and effective grasp of info required for objective execution, helping with quick decision-making by leaders.

This system is based upon SAP SE’s ERP service “S/4HANA® ” and uses the “Defense & Security solution,” which has actually been presented in different nations. Fujitsu used its useful understanding acquired from its company-wide ERP revitalize task to support the smooth system building and operation of this substantial info management system, marking the very first application of SAP SE’s ERP option in a Japanese main federal government firm.

Fujitsu will continue to promote the steady operation and constant practical enhancement of this system, adding to Japan’s nationwide security by supporting advanced supply and need forecasting for products dealt with by the JMSDF.

Yoshiro Horikawa, President & & Representative Director, SAP Japan, remarks:

I wish to extend my genuine congratulations on the launch of this system. I genuinely hope that it will add to the development of logistics abilities within the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and support the steady execution of its objectives.

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, Fujitsu Limited, remarks:

With the cooperation of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and SAP, we have actually effectively brought into operation a core organization system that allows real-time info management for all supply products. I wish to reveal my genuine thankfulness to everybody included.

This marks the very first application of SAP ERP within a main federal government ministry, and it is a massive system developed to handle a massive variety of products. Being associated with such a system brings a substantial sense of duty.

In its capability as an innovation business, Fujitsu has actually long been engaged not just in Japan’s security however likewise in security efforts overseas. In a time when innovation– especially AI– is vital to nationwide security, we will continue to strive to more add to Japan’s security.

Tsuneo Hayashi, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, CEO, Public Business, Fujitsu Limited, remarks:

As Japan’s security environment has actually gone through considerable modifications in the last few years, the significance of information management– especially for allowing swift and precise decision-making– has actually grown significantly crucial.

In this job, our company believe that developing an information platform efficient in envisioning and handling all supply products details of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in actual time represents an essential action towards more data-driven organizational operations.

Looking ahead, we prepare to utilize the understanding gotten through this system to support its growth to other companies within the Ministry of Defense, along with to other federal government firms, thus adding to advanced information usage throughout a more comprehensive series of domains.

Fujitsu will continue to support the steady operation of this system, in addition to the general optimization of organization procedures and the velocity of decision-making.

Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) embraced by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of typical objectives to be accomplished around the world by 2030.

Fujitsu’s function – “to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation” – is a guarantee to add to the vision of a much better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to deal with a few of the best difficulties dealing with mankind. Our variety of services and options make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability change. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined incomes of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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