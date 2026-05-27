Fujitsu today revealed that its creation for enhancing the efficiency of clinical and technical computing has actually been granted the prominent Prime Minister’s Prize at the 2026 National Commendation for Invention, provided by the Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation (JIII) [1] on May 26, 2026.

The acclaimed development, established by Fujitsu in 2009, makes it possible for high-speed and high-precision clinical computing. The innovation has actually made a considerable contribution to the market worldwide through its usage in the K computer system and the supercomputer Fugaku, collectively established with RIKEN and Fujitsu, in addition to in Arm ®-based server items.

Summary

1. Award receivers [2] :

The Prime Minister’s Prize: Mikio Hondou, Fujitsu Limited

The Distinguished Service Prize for Employment of Invention [3] : Takahito Tokita, CEO, Fujitsu Limited

2. Creation title:

Innovation of efficiency enhancement of processing system for clinical and technical computations [4]3. About the acclaimed creation:

(1) Features of the development

This acclaimed innovation allows the high-speed processing of mathematical functions important for clinical computing (Figure 1). It effectively lowered the variety of directions needed for preprocessing the Taylor series growth [5] to 1/3 (Figure 2) by specifying unique guidelines that can be accelerated while decreasing the boost in circuit scale. As an outcome, both the speed of computation processing and the precision of computation are preserved.

(2) Industrial applications

This creation makes it possible for much faster and more precise execution of supercomputer operations consisting of structural analysis, crash analysis, and fluid analysis simulations for autos and airplane, in addition to simulations of international ecological forecasts, earthquakes, and tsunamis. This adds to commercial advancement and the development of a more secure society.

This innovation was carried out in the K computer system and Fugaku, and is now a basic function [6] in the direction set architecture created and accredited by Arm, a leading calculate platform business. Its addition in Arm-based server items utilized by hyperscalers has actually produced substantial worldwide effect. This innovation is likewise integrated into “FUJITSU-MONAKA”Fujitsu’s next-generation processor for information centers, targeted for launch in 2027.

This innovation is slated for combination into a brand-new CPU tentatively called “FUJITSU-MONAKA-X”which will power the brand-new flagship system, codenamed “FugakuNEXT” – the follower to Fugaku – presently under advancement by Fujitsu in partnership with RIKEN and other companies.

Figure 1: Hardware architecture (Red: developed functions)

Figure 2: Result of direction decrease

[1] Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation(JIII):Found in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman: Toshiaki Higashihara[2] Award receivers:Associations show those at the time of application.[3] The Distinguished Service Prize for Employment of InventionA reward for the agent of a business or company that supported the conclusion of an extremely sophisticated creation.[4] Development of efficiency enhancement of processing system for clinical and technical computations:Patent No. 5304483, submitted in 2009 and signed up in 2013.[5] Taylor series growth:A computation approach for determining trigonometric functions such as sin and cos, and rapid and logarithmic functions such as exp and log.[6] Requirement function:Embraced in the Armv8 SIMD extension requirements SVE, and consequently embraced as a requirement in the most current Armv9 SVE/SVE2.

Fujitsu’s Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) embraced by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of typical objectives to be accomplished around the world by 2030.

Fujitsu’s function – “to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development” – is a pledge to add to the vision of a much better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by constructing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for clients around the world, our 100,000 staff members work to fix a few of the best difficulties dealing with humankind. Our series of services and services make use of 5 crucial innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined incomes of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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