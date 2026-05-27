Hong Kong – CHP examines validated Mpox case

CHP examines verified Mpox case ************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) stated today (May 26) that it is examining a validated Mpox (likewise called Monkeypox) case, and prompted the general public to be alert and prevent close physical contact with individuals believed of contracting Mpox. High-risk target groups are encouraged to get Mpox vaccinations.

Newest case details

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The case includes a 44-year-old male. He established itching and a skin rash at his lower body from May 13 onwards and participated in the Wan Chai Male Social Hygiene Clinic (SocHS) of the DH on May 18. The CHP consequently scheduled him to get seclusion treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital. The client is presently in steady condition.

According to details supplied by the client, he has actually not been immunized versus Mpox and had high-risk direct exposure in a hotel in Hong Kong throughout the incubation duration. No epidemiological linkages in between this case and verified Mpox cases taped in Hong Kong previously might be determined up until now. The CHP is continuing its epidemiological examinations of the case, will endeavour to get in touch with people who had high-risk contact with him and will report the case to the World Health Organization.

Follow-up on the “Hutong” cases in Mong Kok

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In addition, the CHP continues to act on the 2 cases revealed the other day(May 25), and prompts anybody who checked out the facilities on Shanghai Street on or after May 1, particularly those who had sexual contact with complete strangers there, to call the CHP’s designated Mpox telephone hotline (2125 2373)as quickly as possible, so that the CHP can offer health evaluations and suggestions. The hotline runs daily from 9am to 6pm. Since 6pm today, the CHP has actually effectively called 140 individuals who checked out the properties on or after May 1. All are asymptomatic. The CHP has actually offered them with health education and will put them under medical monitoring. As examinations are still continuous, the properties will be closed for 21 days beginning with today.

Given that 2022, Hong Kong has actually tape-recorded an overall of 87 Mpox cases(70 regional cases and 17 imported cases), consisting of those case. All clients were males. Epidemiological examinations exposed that a lot of cases had history of high-risk sexual behaviour, consisting of making love with complete strangers or making love without using prophylactics.

Mpox vaccine

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Mpox vaccine can avoid infection and serious illness. The DH offers Mpox vaccination services for high‑risk groups. The following high-risk target groups are qualified for Mpox vaccinations on a voluntary basis:

people with high-risk sexual practices, e.g. having numerous sexual partners, sex employees, or having a history of sexually transferred infection within the previous 12 months; . health care employees accountable for taking care of clients with verified Mpox; lab workers dealing with zoonotic pox infections; and animal care workers with high threat of direct exposure in case of Mpox incidents in animals in Hong Kong.

High-risk target groups can get Mpox walk-in vaccinations at any of the DH’s SocHS(specifically Chai Wan SocHS, Wan Chai Male SocHS, Wan Chai Female SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Male SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Female SocHS, Yung Fung Shee SocHS, Fanling SocHS and Tuen Mun SocHS )and the DH’s Yau Ma Tei Integrated Treatment Centre.

The DH’s Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre and the Hospital Authority’s Special Medical Clinics at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital likewise supply Mpox vaccination services for their customers.

Mpox is not sent through breathing beads or aerosols in basic, and transmission would not take place through social contact. The CHP advises the general public, particularly those at greater dangers of direct exposure, to take safety measures and prevent close physical contact with individuals or animals presumed of infection. They need to look for medical attention as quickly as possible if they experience pertinent signs, consisting of rash, fever, chills, inflamed lymph nodes, fatigue, muscle discomfort, and serious headaches. They ought to not participate in activities with others that might include contact with skin rash or body fluids.

For more information, please go to the CHP’s page on Mpox and Mpox Vaccination Programme.