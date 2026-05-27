Zee nears offer to bag India media rights for 2026 FIFA World Cup after JioStar exits race By ET BureauLast Updated: May 27, 2026, 01:02:00 AM IST

Run-through Zee Entertainment Enterprises is close to protecting the broadcast and streaming rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India. JioStar has actually withdrawn from the bidding procedure. This relocation signals Zee’s dedication to broadening its sports material. The competition will be kept in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Listen to this short article in summed up format

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="UEFA set to revamp FIFA World Cup 2030 with Champions League-style format" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-131336950,width-300,height-225,imgsize-128058,resizemode-75/uefa-set-to-revamp-fifa-world-cup-2030-with-champions-league-style-format.jpg"> ANI Zee nears offer to bag India media rights for 2026 FIFA World Cup after JioStar exits race

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises is nearing an offer to get India media rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after JioStar left the race, most likely ending unpredictability over the competition’s broadcast and streaming schedule in the nation. Settlements are still in progress and an arrangement is anticipated to be signed quickly, individuals acquainted with the matter stated.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Zee validated it remains in talks with Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast and stream the world cup in India as part of its efforts to “build a competitive sports content offering.” Financial information of the proposed offer might not be right away determined.

Check out: FIFA World Cup 2026 profits set to top $6 billion even as India rights offer stays pending

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will range from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Individuals knowledgeable about the settlements stated JioStar had actually made a last deal of about $15 million before backing out, pointing out the narrow window in between the finalizing of the contract and the start of the competition, leaving restricted time for monetisation.

While football takes pleasure in a large audience base in India, drawing almost 300 million tv and digital audiences in 2025, it stays a specific niche marketing residential or commercial property compared to cricket and uses lower marketing stock.

Market executives had actually stated any quote surpassing $10-15 million would total up to paying too much, provided the minimal monetisation chance.

Check out: India to play 2 friendlies versus Tajikistan throughout June FIFA window

The time-zone distinction for matches in North America is anticipated to weigh on viewership and marketing incomes, they kept in mind. Marketer belief is mindful amidst financial unpredictability connected to geopolitical stress in West Asia.

The advancement marks a significant push by Zee to restore and broaden sports organization at a time when broadcasters are significantly pursuing premium live sports material to drive audience engagement and marketing earnings.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">