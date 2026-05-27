Ekadashi in May 2026: Which Ekadashi will be celebrated tomorrow? Check parana time, puja rituals, significance and mantras to chant

Ekadashi, one of the extremely significant festivals of Hindus, will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Devotees will observe Padmini Ekadashi tomorrow and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings. Padmini Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the shukla paksha in the month of Jyeshtha and is considered very auspicious.

ALSO READ: Ekadashi May 2026 date and time



Kal kaun si ekadashi hai?

On May 27, 2026, Hindus will observe Padmini Ekadashi. Earlier this month, devotees observed Apara Ekadashi on May 13, 2026.

ALSO READ: Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date



Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends – 06:21 AM on May 27, 2026

On 28th May, Parana Time – 05:25 AM to 07:56 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment – 07:56 AM

Jyeshtha Padmini Ekadashi on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Padmini Ekadashi puja rituals

Devotees should get up early in the morning and take a holy bath before beginning the Ekadashi rituals.

Avoid using soap or any chemical-based body cleanser, as bathing with soap is considered prohibited on Ekadashi.

Place an idol or image of Lord Vishnu on a wooden plank along with a Shri Yantra, which symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi.

The next step is to bathe the deity with Panchamrit and decorate with flowers, Tulsi mala, and yellow clothes.

Light a desi ghee diya and incense sticks, and offer sweets, fruits, Tulsi leaves, and Panchamrit to Lord Vishnu.

Chant the Maha Mantra — “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” — and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.

Donating food, clothes, or money on Ekadashi is believed to bring spiritual merit and blessings.

In the evening, worship the Tulsi plant by lighting an earthen lamp near it.

Avoid plucking Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi. Devotees usually collect them a day earlier and store them in water to keep them fresh.

Ekadashi Significance

Padmini Ekadashi fast is considered especially beneficial for childless couples praying for the blessing of a healthy child and a happy family life. holds immense religious significance among Hindus and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. On this sacred day, devotees offer heartfelt prayers, observe a strict fast, and engage in various puja rituals and spiritual practices to seek divine blessings.

In 2026, Padmini Ekadashi falls during Adhik Jyeshtha Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas or Adhik Maas, making the occasion even more spiritually powerful in Hinduism. The rare combination of Ekadashi and Purushottam Maas is considered highly auspicious, and worshipping Lord Vishnu during this period is believed to bring immense spiritual rewards.

This year, the observance becomes even more special as it coincides with the sacred Shravana period, a month deeply associated with the worship of both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that fasting on Padmini Ekadashi helps attain spiritual growth, peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness.

Mantras to chant

1. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

2. Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva..!!

3. Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram, Ram Narayanam Janki Vallbham..!!

4. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare, Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!