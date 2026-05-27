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Explosions heard near Strait of Hormuz, local media says Bandar Abbas situation under control

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Explosions heard near Strait of Hormuz, local media says Bandar Abbas situation under control

Reuters

Synopsis

Explosions rocked Iran’s Bandar Abbas city and coastal regions near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported the sounds on Monday. The cause of the blasts remains unknown. Officials have not yet commented on the situation. The area east of Bandar Abbas is reportedly under control. Similar sounds were also heard near Sirik and Jask.

Explosions heard in Iran, local media says Bandar Abbas situation under controlAP
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CAIRO: Explosions were heard in Iran’s Bandar Abbas city and coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media ‌reported ⁠on ⁠Monday, adding that the cause was unknown.

Iran’s Mehr news agency said ​the situation in Bandar Abbas was under control ​and there was ⁠no cause ‌for concern ​after ​the explosions were ⁠heard east of the city. It ​said official sources had ​not yet commented.

The Tasnim news agency said three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, while ‌the Fars news agency said similar sounds were heard close ⁠to Sirik and Jask near the strategic waterway.

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