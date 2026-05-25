Last date for State government’s post-matric scholarship scheme is May 31

The last date for the State government’s post-matric scholarship scheme, benefitting students belonging to SC, ST, BC, minorities, physically challenged, and economically backward class categories, has been extended to May 31.

Both colleges and the candidates are required to register on the e-pass portal on telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in for processing of data for sanctioning of fresh and renewal scholarships.

So far, according to Commissioner, Scheduled Castes Development Department, 10,20,688 students have registered as against the enrolment of 10,89,265 or a gap of 68,597 candidates compared to the previous year’s registrations.

This, the officials observe, would be for reasons such as mismatch of Aadhaar, delay in SSC data with e-pass, technical reasons on the MeeSeva portal, and counselling for courses at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

Officials said all the regulatory authorities and college managements are to ensure that colleges and students whose registrations are pending must be completed by May 31.