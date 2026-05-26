Hong Kong – Traffic and public transportation plans upon commissioning of Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 2

Traffic and public transportation plans upon commissioning of Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 2 ******************************************************************************************

The Transport Department (TD) stated today (May 25) that upon the commissioning of the brand-new departure centers at Terminal 2 (T2) of Hong Kong International Airport, particular traffic and public transportation plans will be carried out to supply benefit for the general public and visitors.

Traffic plans

Sky Plaza Road, which links the drop-off location of T2, will be opened from 0.00 am on May 27 (Wednesday). Suitable traffic indications and roadway markings have actually been put in location to direct drivers.

Public transportation plans

(1) Railway: Platform 3 (AsiaWorld-Expo Station bound) and Platform 4 (Hong Kong Station bound) at Airport Station of the MTR Airport Express, which link to T2, have actually begun service;

(2) Franchised buses: Starting from their very first departures on May 27, the airport-bound services of 29 airport bus A paths and 17 over night airport bus NA paths run by Citybus and Long Win Bus (see information at Annex) will serve the T2 drop-off location after stopping at T1. Provider towards city locations and the New Territories will stay the same and travelers might continue to board at the Airport (Ground Transportation Centre). The TD has actually guided operators to carefully keep an eye on guest need and reinforce services when needed.

The TD advised guests to describe notifications, sites or mobile apps of the MTR Corporation Limited and bus operators, scan the QR codes on board, or follow the statement system to keep in mind of the terminal of their airline companies and bus stop places beforehand;

(3) Non-franchised buses: The indoor Coach Waiting Hall at T2 has actually entered operation. Travelers ought to describe the ticketing plans of particular operators; and

(4) Taxis: The area of the taxi stand outside the Arrivals Hall of T1, and the Prebooked Taxi Pick-up Zone surrounding to Car Park 1 stay the same.

A spokesperson for the TD stated, “In the initial period upon the commissioning of T2, traffic in the vicinity may be busier during certain periods. The Emergency Transport Co-ordination Centre will closely monitor traffic and public transport conditions in the airport area. Members of the public and travellers should plan their journeys ahead and reserve time to adapt to the new arrangements.”

The general public and visitors might describe the most recent traffic news through radio and television broadcasts, the TD’s site (www.td.gov.hk) and the HKeMobility mobile app.