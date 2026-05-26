Patents Build Solid Barriers, Technologies Achieve All-Round Breakthroughs, New Vision Leads the New Track of AR Interaction

Patents are the crucial properties of innovation business, a strong moat for preventing market competitors, and an essential yardstick for determining a business’s technical strength and taking market supremacy. At a time when the smart lorry market is speeding up model and smart cockpit interaction experience has actually ended up being a core decision-making element for users, HUD, as the core interactive terminal of smart cockpits, has actually ended up being an essential track for car manufacturers’ separated competitors. The depth, breadth and precision of patent design straight figure out a business’s position and long-lasting advancement ceiling in the market.

As the very first Hong Kong-listed stock in AR interaction, New Vision (02632. HK) has actually constantly abided by the advancement technique of “R&D-driven and innovation-led”constantly increased R&D financial investment, and developed a thorough, extensive and worldwide radiating patent system, laying a strong structure for the Company to preserve technological management and lead market advancement for a long period of time.

Updating and Expanding Patent Layout, Core Technologies Leading the Industry

In 2025, New Vision kept strong development vigor, with 151 brand-new patent applications submitted throughout the year, attaining impressive lead to the commercialization of ingenious accomplishments. Since December 31, 2025, the Company had actually acquired 228 legitimate patents in overall. Its patents and pending applications cover crucial locations of the whole commercial chain such as HUD optical systems, mechanical structures, software application interaction, electronic circuits, screening devices and techniques, forming an overall, multi-level and extensive technical security network and keeping core innovations securely in its own hands.

In regards to patent structure, the Company concentrates on developments in high-end innovations, with a high percentage of innovation patents in the marketIt has actually concentrated on setting out hardcore technical patents such as underlying optics, algorithms and core gadgets to develop strong core technical barriers. It has actually collaborated the design of energy design and style patents, stabilizing item structure optimization, useful application and terminal visual experience, recognizing the resonance in between technological development and market need.

In regards to technical design, the Company has actually deeply cultivated 4 core helpful fields: optical imaging, AR algorithms, eye box adjustment and system dependability. It has actually targeted enduring market discomfort points such as blurred imaging, restricted field of vision, bad versatility and inadequate stability in severe environments, continually enhanced distinguished technical barriers, and constructed an overwhelming ingenious benefit for rivals.

New Vision is speeding up the internationalization of patents. Through the PCT global patent application channel, it has actually released the building of a copyright defense system, and slowly constructed a patent network covering significant vehicle markets such as Asia, Europe and North America. This worldwide patent design not just more combines the Company’s worldwide competitive barriers however likewise offers strong copyright defense for abroad market growth, laying a crucial structure for the Company’s localized international operations.

Exact Positioning of Core Patents, Tackling Frontier Technologies to Break Industry Monopoly

Various from the basic patent design in the market, New Vision focuses more on taking on high-value core patents and exactly positions core innovations and next-generation innovation patterns in the AR-HUD track.

The Company’s self-developedbifocal airplane AR-HUD mass production innovationdepending on its total independent patent system, fixes market discomfort points of standard single-focal-plane HUD such as brief imaging range, bad virtual-real combination and inadequate multi-scenario adjustment. It allows layered imaging of far and near scenes, enhancing the security and smart experience of lorry interaction. At present, this innovation has actually been mass-produced on a big scale, ending up being a benchmark item for domestic high-end AR-HUD.

In the worldwide patent design, the Company has actually made advance plans for AR-HUD-related innovations, offering core technical patent recommendation for item abroad growth and structure core copyright barriers for its involvement in competitors in the international high-end automobile interaction market.

Empowering Development Through Patents, Industrialization Achievements Highlighting Core Competitiveness

The tactical significance of patent design has actually been totally shown in the advancement of New Vision, ending up being the core driving force for its premium advancement.

Breaking foreign monopoly and recognizing independent control of HUD core innovations. In the past, the automobile HUD market was long monopolized by Japanese and German business, with popular “bottleneck” issues in core innovations. Through constant patent design and technological development, New Vision has actually slowly eliminated its reliance on foreign capital innovations, supplied domestic car manufacturers with separately manageable high-end visual interaction items, and promoted the independent advancement of China’s lorry HUD market.

Second, constructing a strong technical moat and combining industry-leading position. Through an overall and multi-level patent design, New Vision can successfully avoid rivals from mimicing innovations and continually keep industry-leading technological benefits. Depending on the double benefits of trademarked innovations and mass production capability, the Company has actually up until now acquired 106 automobile designs, covering 23 leading mainstream OEMs. Its market share has actually gradually increased, making it a benchmark business with exceptional innovation, scale and track record in the domestic lorry AR-HUD field.

Third, supporting the execution of international method and speeding up abroad market growth. Based upon PCT global patent design, the Company has actually constructed a patent security network covering significant international markets, accompanying item abroad growth and abroad localized operation. It is reported that New Vision has actually established subsidiaries in Germany, Hungary and Japan, at first recognizing the change of localized international operations. It is constantly broadening its worldwide market area and improving the international impact of China’s AR interaction innovations.

Effective Industrialization of Patents, Realizing Commercial Closed-Loop Through Technology Value Transformation

Various from some pure innovation business and pure innovation R&D business that stress R&D however disregard application, New Vision’s core competitiveness depends on the effective improvement and industrialization of trademarked innovations. The Company has actually constructed a closed-loop change system of “patented technologies – mass-produced products – market application”understanding effective linkage amongst copyright rights, core innovations and industrial worth. It has actually quickly used core trademarked innovations to its 2 core item matrices, CyberLens and CyberVision. Core items such as bifocal aircraft AR-HUD and regional dimming PGU have actually accomplished massive mass production, showing the business worth of trademarked innovations.

The application of trademarked innovations has not just considerably enhanced core item efficiency and effectively fixed market discomfort points such as sunshine backflow, blurred imaging and severe environment adjustment, however likewise accomplished accurate expense control through platform-based style and technical optimization, boosted item expense efficiency, assisted HUD items rapidly permeate from high-end designs to the mass market, and opened incremental chances in the 100-billion-level car interaction market.

In addition, New Vision’s core patents likewise have broad area for external licensing and technical cooperation. Through varied cooperation modes such as patent licensing, joint innovation advancement and joint R&D, the Company is anticipated to even more check out the acquired worth of copyright rights, open brand-new earnings areas, successfully hedge functional threats in a single item market, and even more boost the Company’s danger resistance capability and long-lasting success.

From the viewpoint of market advancement, as a leading business in AR interaction, New Vision constructs core competitiveness with patents and breaks the market ceiling with technical reserves. Through exact, three-dimensional and international copyright design, it continually broadens the technical border of lorry AR interaction. The Company has not just damaged foreign technological monopoly however likewise promoted China’s AR interaction innovation to slowly move onto the international phase.



Subject: Press release summary

Sectors: Electronics, Automotive, Engineering, Artificial Intel [AI]

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