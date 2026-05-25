T.S Anbu posted as ADGP (Law and Order); Arun to head DVAC

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday (May 25, 2026), posted Additional Director-General of Police T.S. Anbu as the ADGP, Law and Order, replacing Maheshwar Dayal, who has been transferred to the Administration wing of the police headquarters as its head.

Mr. Anbu, a 2001-batch IPS officer, currently on compulsory wait, was heading the Crime Branch-CID of the State police until recently. He will take charge of the sensitive post amid incidents of murder, sexual offences, and other serious crimes reported across the State.

Mr. Anbu is the recipient of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service. He has served in the Greater Chennai Police in various capacities such as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Joint Commissioner of Police, and the Additional Commissioner of Police.

He also served in the southern districts as Superintendent of Police, Madurai, and Inspector-General of Police, South Zone.

Operation Puttur

Mr. Anbu was part of “Operation Puttur”, in which the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Police arrested Panna Ismail, Bilal Malik, and others owing allegiance to Al Ummah, a banned communal outfit.

During his stint in the CB-CID, he handled some sensational cases, including a series of cyber crimes involving digital arrests, the multi-crore iridium scam, and serious allegations against a home for the aged and destitute in Villuppuram.

Arun to head DVAC

The State government also posted the former Chennai Police Commissioner, A. Arun, as Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai.

He was on compulsory wait after the Election Commission shifted him during the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Assembly election.

Mr. Arun earlier served in different capacities such as the ADGP, Law and Order, and Commissioner of Police, Avadi.