Go on then, make money with money

Starting a business is usually about innovation, efficiency and market demand. But why bother with all that when you can literally make products out of money? Forget currency garlands at weddings and political rallies – that’s amateur hour. We propose ‘Cash Couture Inc.’, the world’s first luxury brand that manufactures high-end goods entirely from currency notes. Have HNIs strut into a boardroom with a CCI briefcase crafted from crisp ₹500 bills, or sipping espresso from a mug folded out of $100 notes. Not only does it scream wealth, it is wealth. The company slogan can be, ‘Why invest in assets when you can accessorise with liquidity?’

The economics is flawless. A currency garland depreciates the moment it’s worn. But a money-made sherwani? That’s wearable capital. Inflation-proof, conversation-starting, and guaranteed to make accountants weep with joy. Sure, RBI’s Sanjay Malhotra might frown. But isn’t disruption the heart of entrepreneurship? CCI can even branch into origami yachts made of euros, chandeliers woven from renminbi and wallets stuffed with themselves. It’s recursive finance – the product is the profit. Investors won’t just buy shares but buy lampshades of legal tender. In short, it’s the literal embodiment of ‘money makes money’. Unlike crypto, you can actually touch it. So, go on. Pick up currency and add value to it.