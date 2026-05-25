DMK, political parties condemn Karnataka govt for Mekedatu dam remarks

DMK, political parties condemn Karnataka govt for Mekedatu dam remarksTimes News NetworkChennai: DMK, Congress, NTK, DMDK and Dravidar Kazhagam on Sunday condemned the Karnataka govt for its remarks on Mekedatu dam.

Former minister K N Nehru, in a statement, criticised Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar for stating that the state would submit a fresh detailed project report to the Union govt for the proposed Mekedatu dam across river Cauvery.Nehru alleged that Shivakumar’s remarks reflected an “arrogant attitude” and said the Karnataka leader appeared to be speaking in such a manner under the assumption that Tamil Nadu now had a “weak coalition govt”. He also alleged that since Congress was part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka believed there would be no serious opposition to the project.Nehru said Karnataka proceeding with the Mekedatu dam project would amount to a “betrayal of Tamil Nadu” and reiterated that no construction activity could be undertaken without the knowledge of TN.Congress MP B Manickam Tagore said the Karnataka govt’s move to expedite approval for the expansion of Mekedatu dam and seek clearance from Union cabinet constitutes a direct assault on TN’s riparian rights and livelihood of its farmers.

NTK chief coordinator

Seeman

said the remarks of Shivakumar shows the height of his audacity. “Shivakumar’s remarks that TN has no right on

Cauvery river

shows his arrogance. It is a manifestation of deceitful efforts to fully claim the Cauvery river water rights as their own,” Seeman said.DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant too condemned the remarks of Shivakumar. “Construction of Mekedatu dam will affect people of the state and farmers. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay should hold talks with Union govt and also his alliance partner Congress to stop the project,” Premallatha said.D K president K Veeramani said if Mekedatu dam is constructed there are chances that TN will turn into a desert.