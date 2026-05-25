Naidu calls for blue economy vision plan for Andhra Pradesh coastline

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials and experts to prepare a comprehensive vision plan for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s coastline, with a focus on strengthening the blue economy, promoting sustainable economic activity and protecting coastal ecology.

There is a need for greater value addition in the aquaculture sector to improve economic returns and enhance global competitiveness, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

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fAt a high-level review meeting held at the camp office in Amaravati, the Chief Minister said the State’s nearly 1,000-km coastline should be developed into a major hub for economic activity, tourism, employment generation and marine resource development.

Mr. Naidu instructed officials to conduct a detailed study on opportunities along the coastal belt, including investments, industrial activity, fisheries development, employment generation and welfare measures for fishing communities. He observed that global attention was increasingly shifting towards the blue economy and marine-based economic systems, presenting Andhra Pradesh with a major opportunity to harness its coastal resources.

The Chief Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh had already emerged as the country’s leading State in aquaculture, particularly in shrimp and fish cultivation and exports. However, he stressed the need for greater value addition in the sector to improve economic returns and enhance global competitiveness.

At the same time, Mr. Naidu expressed concern over environmental challenges arising from aquaculture waste, stating that untreated discharge was contributing to pollution and ecological degradation. He directed officials and experts to undertake a comprehensive study on sustainable solutions that would address environmental concerns while ensuring continued growth of the sector.

Emphasising ecological conservation, the Chief Minister said protection of marine biodiversity must go hand in hand with economic development. He also highlighted the growing importance of rare earth minerals found in coastal regions and marine ecosystems, and called for strategic efforts to utilise those resources effectively.

Mr. Naidu further underlined the need for coastal protection measures to safeguard vulnerable shoreline areas from erosion and natural disasters such as cyclones. He proposed the development of a three-layered natural protection system along the coastline, including mangrove forests and palm plantations, to strengthen resilience against extreme weather events.

The Chief Minister said coastal regions should be developed as centres for eco-friendly tourism and sustainable economic activity while maintaining ecological balance. He also instructed officials to explore opportunities in seaweed cultivation, processing and marketing as part of the State’s marine economy strategy.

Among those present at the meeting were Agriculture Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Fisheries Commissioner Naik, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar and representatives of marine biodiversity organisations, including Philip from the VOICE organisation.