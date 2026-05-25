Scuffle breaks out at public complaint conference in Sivaganga over confusion in token circulation

Turmoil broke out at public complaint conference in Sivaganga Collector workplace on Monday over confusion in token circulation.|Picture Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

< div id ="schemaDiv" itemprop ="articleBody">

Turmoil broke out at the general public complaint conference in the Sivaganga District Collector’s workplace due to confusion throughout the circulation of tokens to those who had actually concerned send petitions.

Throughout the general public complaint conference hung on Monday, to handle the crowd at the petition registration counter, tokens were dispersed. More than 300 individuals had actually shown up, just 50 tokens were provided in the very first stage.

Since of this, the staying individuals argued with the profits department personnel requiring tokens. At that point, the authorities workers released there gotten here to calm the general public.

The authorities even more specified, “Only 50 tokens are presently offered. As soon as those who have actually currently gotten tokens register their petitions, more tokens will be released. Till then, you should preserve perseverance.”

Declining to accept this description, the individuals engaged in an argument and tried to hurry towards the petition registration counter entirely.

Turmoil broke out as the authorities workers obstructed them. Later on, they were calmed, and tokens were dispersed as soon as again. Those who had actually concerned send petitions were left disappointed by this confusion.

Concerning this, individuals who pertained to send petitions specified, “There is a waiting space for the general public at the petition registration counter. They might have made individuals stand in a line in front of that space and sent them in for token circulation. Rather, the personnel dispersed tokens haphazardly at their own impulse, without recognizing who preceded or last. They provided tokens to just 50 individuals and made the rest wait. This triggered unneeded confusion.”