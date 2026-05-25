Govt. deals with obstacle over land acquisition for Reliance Data Centre, Steel Plant

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Land acquisition for the proposed Reliance Data Centre at Bhogapuram and greenfield steel plant of Super Smelters Limited near Gurla became a significant obstacle for the federal government with the resistance from residents for those tasks. As the federal government does not have its own lands in those locations, it was required to get personal lands in those locations. It has actually ended up being a Herculean job for the authorities to persuade homeowners that both tasks would develop great deal of financial activity and job opportunity for children of the area. Just recently, the State federal government chose to assign 855 acres of land in Vizianagaram district to make it possible for Reliance Industries Limited to establish its Data Centre and Cable Landing Station with an approximated expense of 1 lakh crore.

Numerous farmers of Polipalli, Bhogapuram and others locations asked the federal government to withdraw its proposition to get farming lands for the Project. A couple of farmers consisting of Padala Srinivasa Rao, A. Prasada Rao and others asked the federal government to withdraw GO No. 30 which was released for the land acquisition for the Data Centre. The exact same holds true with the green field steel plant. Super Smelters Limited Company proposed to invest around 8,000 crore for the task.

The homeowners who had actually emphatically opposed the job sent a number of representations to the authorities and staged demonstrations just recently near Vizianagaram Collector’s workplace.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Ramsundar Reddy and Joint Collector S. Sedhu Madhavan prompted citizens to extend their assistance to make sure the much better future for countless individuals. They stated that the federal government would make sure a good payment for them under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013.

“A senior authorities stated that the farmers who would surrender their lands would get good monetary plan, homes, tasks for qualified member of the family. He hoped that the farmers would step forward soon to work together with the federal government which had actually made sure the very best bundle for the farmers who had actually offered lands for the building of the global airport at Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district.