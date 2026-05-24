Hong Kong – DoJ responds to media enquiries

DoJ responds to media enquiries *******************************



In response to media enquiries concerning a social media post circulating online that involves the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Department of Justice (DoJ) issued the following statement today (May 23):

The DoJ has noticed that serious allegations involving the newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions and another DoJ officer have been widely circulating online. The DoJ had earlier conducted a rigorous investigation into an anonymous complaint containing relevant content in accordance with the established procedures, and is confident that the allegations are completely without factual basis, entirely fabricated, and constitute malicious smearing.

It is ill-intentioned for someone to maliciously spread rumours online following the appointment of the new Director of Public Prosecutions, and to deliberately smear dedicated prosecutors who perform duties in safeguarding national security.

The DoJ is highly concerned about and strongly condemns such despicable behaviour of spreading false allegations, which is intended to defame public officers, the Prosecutions Division of the DoJ, and even the reputation of the entire department. The public should not be misled by these unfounded allegations, or become a party to spread the rumors. The DoJ has referred the incident to the law enforcement agencies for further investigation and corresponding actions to severely punish lawbreakers in accordance with the law.

The DoJ reiterated that it always attaches great importance to the integrity and professional conduct of its officers. All DoJ personnel, regardless of their ranks or duties, perform their responsibilities with the highest standards of professional excellence and ethics. As always, the DoJ will continue to provide professional legal services to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in accordance with the law.