Star Raashii Khanna has actually finished up her schedule of shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming funny including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.

EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna covers shooting schedule for Anees Bazmee’s funny with Akshay Kumar

On the event, the star required to social networks and shared a genuine note, discussing the physical obstacles she dealt with throughout the shooting and thanking individuals who waited her throughout the gruelling schedule. Without exposing information about the movie, Raashii reflected on the experience, stating it was the minutes far from the electronic camera that stuck with her one of the most.

Raashii Khanna stated, “I’ve always believed that every schedule teaches you something, and this one reminded me how much strength comes from the people around you. Falling sick in the middle of a shoot is never ideal, and there were moments when I genuinely had to push myself physically. But then you’d get a hug from your nephew, a call from family, or everyone from the unit asking if you were okay, and suddenly the day would feel lighter. We were shooting action; I picked up a few bruises along the way, and it wasn’t the easiest schedule I’ve done, but it was one filled with compassion. When I think about wrapping this leg of the film, I don’t think about the fatigue but about the gratitude. Those are the memories that stay with you forever, long after the cameras stop rolling.”

The star’s post used a glance into the requiring nature of the shoot, exposing that she continued recording regardless of falling ill and sustaining small injuries throughout the schedule. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the untitled funny combines Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan when again, while likewise marking Bazmee’s reunion with Akshay after a long space. The movie likewise includes Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain and Sudesh Lehri in essential functions. While the makers are yet to reveal the movie’s title or very first appearance, the task has actually created substantial buzz for its ensemble cast and Bazmee’s go back to the funny category.

Check Out: Raashii Khanna shares photos with Rajinikanth at Dharman muhurat; states she is “grateful to be part of a story being informed by some of the finest minds”

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