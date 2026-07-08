Android’s upcoming automated backup to PC function omits Samsung gadgets

Google is dealing with cloud-free automated backup to Windows PCs for Android, according to a brand-new report. This will work through Wi-Fi when your phone and PC are linked to the exact same network. In the current variation of the Google Play Services app, there’s a concealed info page about this upcoming function, which you can see listed below.

< img width ="1200" height ="930" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/android-pc-backup-excludes-samsung-devices/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Android's upcoming automatic backup to PC feature excludes Samsung devices">

At the bottom there’s an interesting note that states “Samsung phones aren’t supported”While that appears odd, the exemption might have something to do with the truth that Samsung has its own Smart Switch app, which currently offers its consumers with substantial backup alternatives. That stated, Smart Switch does not presently support automated backups, unlike Google’s upcoming system.

As the screenshot above programs, to utilize Google’s function you will require to enter into the Quick Share app on your Windows PC and trigger it. Both your phone and your Quick Share PC app will undoubtedly require to be signed into the exact same Google represent this to work. You’ll have the ability to choose pictures and videos on your phone that you wish to support.

Considering that just Samsung gadgets are particularly left out, we presume that implies that this will deal with any other Android phone.

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