Assam Rifles jawans eliminated in ambush; joint forces release enormous operation in Manipur

Guwahati: Following the ambush on Monday in which 2 Assam Rifles jawans were eliminated, a huge joint operation by Central and state security forces continued to find the wrongdoers.

A senior cops authorities stated that extensive operations are “underway to neutralise the militants responsible for the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel” — Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh.

The 2 Assam Rifles workers were eliminated after a thought Naga armed group assailed an Assam Rifles automobile at Nungshang Kong along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in trouble-torn Ukhrul district on Monday afternoon.

The lethal attack came 4 days after security forces ruined 2 significant militant bunkers at Thoyee town (Mahadev Top) and Jalenbung town under the Litan police headquarters limitations in the very same district as part of continual counter-insurgency operations.

On ceasefire militant clothing the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), rejected any participation in the ambush on the Assam Rifles car in Ukhrul, asserting that it stays dedicated to the ceasefire contract signed with the Central federal government and the continuous peace procedure.

In a declaration, the NSCN-IM unconditionally stated that it was “neither involved in nor had any knowledge of the said incident”

“The organisation remains firmly committed to the Ceasefire Agreement with the Government of India and continues to uphold its responsibilities under the agreed ground rules. The NSCN reiterates that it shall never resort to any action that could undermine, derail or sabotage the ongoing Indo-Naga political negotiations,” the statement said.

It further said that the pursuit of an “honourable and serene political option” remains the organisation’s unwavering commitment.

The NSCN-IM also unequivocally condemned all actions and activities that are detrimental to the peace process and the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks. “At this important point, all stakeholders need to work out restraint and obligation to make sure that the hard-earned development made towards a serene resolution is not jeopardised by acts efficient in developing skepticism and instability,” the declaration included.

The authorities stated that throughout a location dominance workout and foot patrol at Chiru town under Kangchup authorities station in Kangpokpi district, Manipur Police workers recuperated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and 4 in your area made mortar shells. Security forces likewise jailed 4 cadres coming from various militant attires from Imphal East and Kakching districts and recuperated arms and ammo from their belongings.

In another operation, security forces nabbed 2 juvenile active cadres of the Kuki National Front (KNF) from the Geljang location in Churachandpur district and took 77 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammo from them.

Numerous Naga and Meitei females on Tuesday staged a joint sit-in demonstration at Khwairamband Ima Keithel in Imphal, requiring justice for the killing of 6 Naga civilians and advising the Manipur federal government to assemble an unique Monsoon Session of the State Assembly to hold an extensive dispute on bring back peace in the violence-hit state.